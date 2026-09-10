Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi Film Beats Welcome To The Jungle

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The gangster drama has now surpassed Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle in India, continuing its strong theatrical run through the midweek.

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Mirzapur The Movie
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Mirzapur The Movie reaches ₹193.78 crore worldwide after six days.

  • Pankaj Tripathi's film surpasses Welcome To The Jungle's ₹134 crore collection.

  • Mirzapur The Movie earns ₹138.15 crore net in India in six days.

The Mirzapur The Movie's box office collection on day 6 has taken the film's worldwide gross to ₹193.78 crore. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu starrer collected ₹12.80 crore net in India on Wednesday across 10,705 shows, taking its India net total to ₹138.15 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 6

The film has maintained a strong run despite entering the midweek stretch. Its India gross currently stands at ₹164.78 crore, while the overseas collection has reached ₹29 crore after adding ₹2 crore on Day 6.

Mirzapur: The Movie opened with ₹25.75 crore before recording ₹32 crore on Saturday and ₹36 crore on Sunday. The film then collected ₹16 crore on Monday and ₹15.60 crore on Tuesday.

The latest figures put the gangster drama ahead of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, which ended its theatrical run with an India collection of ₹134 crore. Mirzapur The Movie has now crossed that figure with ₹138.15 crore in domestic net earnings.

Mirzapur The Movie earns over ₹15 crore on Day 5 - X
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 5: Pankaj Tripathi-Led Crime Thriller Inches Closer To ₹180 Crore Mark Globally

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Pankaj Tripathi film continues strong run

The film's opening beat trade expectations, with early estimates placing its first-day collection between ₹18 crore and ₹20 crore. Its ₹25.75 crore opening also put it ahead of films including Saiyaara and Awarapan 2 on their respective opening days.

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Directed as the big-screen expansion of the popular series, the film brings back Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, alongside Ali Fazal and Divyenndu. Jitendra Kumar joins the cast as Bablu Pandit, taking over the role previously played by Vikrant Massey, while Ravi Kishan appears as a new character.

Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Shweta Tripathi also reprise their roles.

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Set in 2018, the film explores an untold chapter from the first season and returns to the franchise's familiar world of power struggles, betrayal and violence.

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