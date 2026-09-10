Kareena Kapoor Calls Out Bollywood’s ‘Herd Mentality’, Cites Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Kareena Kapoor calls Bollywood’s herd mentality a problem after Animal’s success.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal crossed ₹900 crore worldwide after its 2023 release.
Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran releases in September.
Kareena Kapoor has called out what she described as the herd mentality in Bollywood, saying filmmakers often rush to follow a trend after a film succeeds. Citing Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal as an example, the actor said the film’s success was followed by a tendency to make more violent films. She also said audiences, particularly younger viewers, are becoming more discerning about what they want to watch.
Kareena Kapoor on Bollywood's 'herd mentality’
Speaking during a town hall interaction with Yuvaa, Kareena said audiences are far more aware of film quality than the industry assumes. She said viewers can identify a good film and are no longer likely to watch something simply because it follows a popular formula.
"Our audience is smarter than we think. They know exactly when it's a good film, and they want to watch it,” Kareena said. She added that the industry's tendency to follow trends had become dated, particularly when a successful film encouraged others to imitate it.
Kareena then cited the Animal trend as an example. "Abhi violence chal rahi hai, ki abhi Animal chal gayi toh chalo sab violence kar lete hain,” she said, referring to the belief that violence was suddenly a guaranteed draw after the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer became a major success. She described the industry's tendency to follow such patterns as "herd mentality".
At the same time, Kareena pointed out that filmmakers who keep experimenting can find their own audiences. Films that provoke thought and offer something different, she said, are increasingly being recognised by viewers.
Kareena Kapoor says young audience is changing
Kareena also said younger viewers are becoming more questioning about the films they watch. “The young audience will ask thought-provoking questions,” she said, adding that filmmakers could no longer assume that a film would succeed simply because it belonged to a familiar genre.
She also cautioned against expecting every film to become a major box-office hit. “Not every film is going to make ₹200 crore or ₹500 crore,” Kareena said, while crediting audiences for pushing the industry towards change.
Released in 2023, Animal was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starred Ranbir and Anil Kapoor. The film, centred on Ranvijay Vijay Singh’s complicated relationship with his father, crossed ₹900 crore worldwide. Its sequel, Animal Park, is in development.
Meanwhile, Kareena is gearing up for Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The investigative drama is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.