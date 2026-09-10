Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I Is Coming From The Studio Behind The 1987 Ramayan TV Show

Sagar Pictures is kicking off with an ambitious adaptation of the Bhagavata Mahapurana.
Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata will be the first chapter.
It's slated for a 2027 theatrical rollout.
Sagar Pictures Entertainment‘s seven-part theatrical franchise adapted from the Bhagavata Mahapurana is launching with Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata.
The first teaser poster has been dropped. The film is slated for a global theatrical release in 2027. The studio is betting big on crafting an epic spiritual universe centred on devotion, dharma and the communion between humanity and the divine. The announcement might have been expedited by the blockbuster success of the devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, which has been directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and stars Shobinaw Satyaa. Hanuman Ansh has been dominating theaters for nearly five weeks. Made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, the film has already raked around 90 times its initial investment in 34 days, inching close to the Rs 200 crore club.
Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata Makers
Akash Sagar Chopra and Amrit Sagar Chopra are helming Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata.
Regarding Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata, Akash Sagar Chopra and Amrit Sagar Chopra stated, “As both brothers and co-directors of this film, we grew up with the stories of the ‘Bhagavatam.’ For millions of Indians, we believe these stories exist not only as spiritual knowledge, but as part of our civilizational memory. Our grandfather brought the ‘Ramayana’ to the screen, and it became a defining medium through which a generation experienced the epic. But we cannot recreate what he did, nor would we try. Every generation must discover its own cinematic language, shaped by the medium and possibilities of its time.”
“Across centuries, the divine has taken form in our paintings, sculptures and sacred imagery,” Akash Sagar Chopra and Amrit Sagar Chopra said. “We wanted to remain true to the images we have grown up seeing, recognizing and praying to – not reinventing them for the sake of reinvention, but bringing them to life with the realism, authenticity and scale that cinema today makes possible. Our attempt with ‘Vishnurata’ is to bring that familiar and sacred visual memory to life and to allow audiences to experience the ‘Bhagavata Mahapurana’ on the largest cinematic canvas possible.”