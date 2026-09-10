Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I Is Coming From The Studio Behind The 1987 Ramayan TV Show

Regarding Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata, Akash Sagar Chopra and Amrit Sagar Chopra stated, “As both brothers and co-directors of this film, we grew up with the stories of the ‘Bhagavatam.’ For millions of Indians, we believe these stories exist not only as spiritual knowledge, but as part of our civilizational memory. Our grandfather brought the ‘Ramayana’ to the screen, and it became a defining medium through which a generation experienced the epic. But we cannot recreate what he did, nor would we try. Every generation must discover its own cinematic language, shaped by the medium and possibilities of its time.”