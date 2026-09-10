Scene First Teaser Introduces Suriya As Powerful Cop DSP Inbaraj

Suriya's Scene teaser introduces DSP Inbaraj, his eccentric police character.
Jithu Madhavan directs Suriya in his 47th film, Scene.
Scene marks Suriya’s third theatrical release of 2026 after Karuppu.
Suriya's 47th film has finally got a title. Scene marks the actor's first collaboration with Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan, with the first teaser introducing him as DSP Inbaraj. Far from the conventional cop, Inbaraj comes across as eccentric, unpredictable, and more than willing to bend the rules while chasing criminals.
Suriya Scene Teaser Introduces DSP Inbaraj
The 1-minute-20-second teaser establishes Scene as an action comedy with plenty of Jithu Madhavan's trademark oddball energy. Inbaraj is shown as a police officer who can get the job done but does not seem particularly interested in following the rulebook.
The character's unusual personality appears to be at the heart of the film, with Suriya leaning into a more playful screen presence. The teaser also features actor-director Lal in a supporting role, while another character stays off-camera. Only his voice and presence are revealed, prompting speculation among fans that the mystery role could belong to Naslen.
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh is the female lead in Scene. Sushin Shyam composed the film's songs and background score, and the teaser's energetic music adds to its chaotic tone.
Suriya's third release of 2026
Scene will be Suriya's third theatrical release of 2026, following Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons also featured Mamitha Baiju and marked Suriya's most recent release.
The actor's next project after Scene is the tentatively titled SuriyaXHombale, also known as Suriya48. Directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Hombale Films, the film stars Kayadu Lohar and Yogi Babu alongside Suriya.
For now, the scene is set to bring Suriya and Jithu Madhavan's distinctive styles together for what looks like an unconventional police story. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali.