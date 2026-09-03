Padmaavat Jauhar Row: Writer Prakash Kapadia Defends Scene After Swara Bhasker Remarks: 'Reality Of Those Times'

Recently, she attended an event organised by the India International Centre in Delhi, where she revisited the backlash around the open letter she wrote to Bhansali after seeing Padmaavat. At the event, Bhasker said, “I’m watching this, these 800 women committing jauhar, and I was like, yaar, if I had been, God forbid, if I was a rape survivor, what is this film telling me? I would feel like a coward, that I didn’t kill myself to save my honour. Is that what you want to tell in a society like ours, where I feel like there’s anyway a rape epidemic? Is this what we want to tell our survivors, that you didn’t deserve to live? That if you actually had been honourable and brave women, you would have killed yourself. Are we saying that rape is the end of a woman’s life?”