HBO's Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone New Teaser Reveals Hogwarts Sorting Ceremony, Quidditch And New Cast

HBO's season description

HBO's description on the series read: “There is nothing special about Harry Potter – or so his Aunt Petunia tells him. But when a mysterious letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry arrives, it opens the door to a hidden world of magic, friendship and adventure. Yet behind Hogwarts’ enchanted walls lie dark secrets. Harry must find the courage to prove himself against the darkest wizard of all.”