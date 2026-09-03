HBO's Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone New Teaser Reveals Hogwarts Sorting Ceremony, Quidditch And New Cast

HBO released the second teaser for the new Harry Potter series, highlighting seminal moments from the original book.
The footage opens with the Hogwarts sorting ceremony, featuring Harry Potter being assigned to Gryffindor.
The teaser captures the early friendship of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, alongside sequences of Quidditch and broomstick flying.
HBO released a new teaser for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone giving a glimpse into Potter’s first year at Hogwarts and detailed look of the cast, including Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. The television adaptation of the first book in JK Rowling's series has eight episodes.
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone teaser
The series leans on some of the best-known moments from the first book. It opens with the sorting ceremony at Hogwarts, where new students are placed in their houses, and shows Harry Potter being assigned to Gryffindor to loud cheers.
The footage also gives a first look at key characters. John Lithgow appears as Dumbledore, greeting the new students, while Janet McTeer’s Professor Minerva McGonagall lays down the rules. Paapa Essiedu is introduced as Severus Snape, watching from a distance. The teaser closes with flashes of Quidditch and Harry flying on his broomstick.
The preview sets up the series as both an entry into a magical world and a story with darker currents. It also sketches the early bond between Harry, Ron and Hermione, while pointing to the letter from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as the event that pulls them into that world.
HBO's season description
HBO's description on the series read: “There is nothing special about Harry Potter – or so his Aunt Petunia tells him. But when a mysterious letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry arrives, it opens the door to a hidden world of magic, friendship and adventure. Yet behind Hogwarts’ enchanted walls lie dark secrets. Harry must find the courage to prove himself against the darkest wizard of all.”
Harry Potter series cast
The series stars Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick and Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout.
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will premiere on December 25, 2026, on HBO Max.