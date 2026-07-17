Swara Bhasker Claims Bollywood's Silence On Sonam Wangchuk Protest Stems From Fear

Swara Bhasker told The Lallantop that Bollywood fears speaking out over Sonam Wangchuk.
Actor urged people not to depend on celebrity support for important public causes.
Sonam Wangchuk has lost over 9 kg during his 20-day hunger strike.
Actor Swara Bhasker has alleged that fear of repercussions is stopping many in Bollywood from speaking out in support of Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike. Speaking to The Lallantop at Jantar Mantar, she said the industry's silence should not be mistaken for indifference.
Swara Bhasker explains bollywood's silence
During the interaction, Swara Bhasker was asked why the Hindi film industry had largely stayed away from Wangchuk's protest despite openly supporting movements such as Anna Hazare's anti-corruption campaign in 2011.
Responding to the question, she said, "Meri haalat dekh ke nahi aa rahe hain. Unko pata hai ki zyada bolne se Swara Bhasker ke saath jo hua tha, woh hum sab ke saath bhi hoga. Isliye woh nahi aa rahe hain."
She also compared the present political climate with that of 2011, saying, "2011-10 ki baat alag thi. Sarkar alag thi. Haan, unhone bhi bhrashtachar kiya hoga, galat cheezein kari hongi, lekin jis had tak yeh sarkar chali jaati hai... activists aur students ko bina bail ke, bina kisi wajah ke jail mein nahi sadaya gaya tha." Referring to tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, she added, "Yeh aisi sarkar hai... 84 saal ke Father Stan Swamy jail mein mar gaye."
'The cause is bigger than celebrities'
Swara also criticised the government's response to the protest, saying, "Yeh sarkar apne ahankaar mein nangi hai, apni besharmi mein nangi hai."
However, she refused to criticise individual actors for staying silent and instead urged people not to depend on celebrities to validate public causes. "Celebrities pe itna bharosa mat karo. Celebrity ki wajah se koi cause zaroori nahi ho jaata. Cause apne aap mein hi zaroori hai," she said.
Explaining why she chose to join the protest, Swara added, "Yeh protest meri beti ka bhi bhavishya hai. Main majboori mein desh chhodkar Dubai Golden Visa lekar shift nahi hona chahti. Main chahti hoon ki meri beti isi desh mein pale, padhe aur usse woh opportunities mile jo mujhe mili thi."
Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike has now entered its 20th day, with doctors warning that he has lost over 9 kg and that prolonged fasting could soon begin affecting his organs.