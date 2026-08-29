Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj's Daayra To Kick Off Junglee Pictures-Pen Studios Lineup Collaboration

Taking to Instagram, Gulzar wrote, "Daayra is a story that takes place, not in a particular city or state of India; but does happen almost everywhere and anywhere in our country. That world of Daayra is brought to life by an amazing ensemble cast and an exceptional crew. In it, the main protagonists - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran are both officers of law enforcement; and yet, they often find themselves on opposite sides of a delicate line. Kareena's Ajooni is fiercely righteous. Prithviraj as Raman is righteously fierce. They are both swirling in a sea of grey. As in life, so in Daayra, they are neither black nor white. Sometimes the line of law guides them, sometimes it entraps them. And Daayra explores how they navigate these journeys".