Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj's Daayra To Kick Off Junglee Pictures-Pen Studios Lineup Collaboration

Daayra is helmed by Meghna Gulzar.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran face off for the first time.
Daaya releases on September 18.
Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios have joined hands on a fresh crop of films, starting with Daayra, a crime thriller starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran and directed by Meghna Gulzar.
Drawing from true events, Daayra circles a crime and its aftermath, sifting through guilt, punishment and moral accountability, examining the difference between legal recourse and expectations of justice.
Daaya Producers On The New Partnership
Vineet Jain, managing director of the Times Group, which owns Junglee Pictures, insisted: “What better way to begin this association with Pen Studios than with the gripping crime drama ‘Daayra,’ helmed by Meghna Gulzar? Collaborating with Meghna is always creatively rewarding. Our work together on ‘Raazi’ and ‘Talvar’ reflects our shared commitment to strong, story-first cinema. Joining forces with Jayantibhai and Pen Studios, whose nuanced understanding of the Indian audience is unparalleled, adds a dynamic layer to our broader vision. We’re truly looking forward to exploring the possibilities this collaboration unlocks for the future of Indian storytelling.”
Jayantilal Gada, chair and managing director of Pen Studios, elaborated: “The combination of Junglee’s creative prowess and our robust distribution network creates a truly powerful team. ‘Daayra’ is a terrific film to begin with. Meghna Gulzar has a very distinctive voice and an ability to approach difficult subjects with both restraint and intensity. With Kareena and Prithviraj leading the cast, this is the kind of theatrical film that can create both curiosity and conversation. We are excited to bring it to audiences and to build a long-term association with Junglee.”
Taking to Instagram, Gulzar wrote, "Daayra is a story that takes place, not in a particular city or state of India; but does happen almost everywhere and anywhere in our country. That world of Daayra is brought to life by an amazing ensemble cast and an exceptional crew. In it, the main protagonists - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran are both officers of law enforcement; and yet, they often find themselves on opposite sides of a delicate line. Kareena's Ajooni is fiercely righteous. Prithviraj as Raman is righteously fierce. They are both swirling in a sea of grey. As in life, so in Daayra, they are neither black nor white. Sometimes the line of law guides them, sometimes it entraps them. And Daayra explores how they navigate these journeys".
Written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar, Daayra is out theaters on Sept. 18.