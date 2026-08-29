Ankit Baliyan Murder: Cine Workers Association Seeks Justice For Singer’s Family

AICWA seeks justice following the fatal shooting of Ankit Baliyan.
Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan was reportedly shot around 18 times.
Police are investigating an alleged Gogi Gang responsibility claim online.
Ankit Baliyan's murder has prompted the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) to seek justice for the 32-year-old Haryanvi singer and YouTuber. Baliyan was shot dead by four armed assailants outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, with police saying the attack took place on Wednesday evening.
AICWA seeks justice for Ankit Baliyan
AICWA shared a statement on X on Friday expressing solidarity with Baliyan’s family and calling for swift action. The association said the killing had raised concerns over criminal elements and urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure a high-level and time-bound investigation.
The association also demanded that everyone involved in the killing be identified and strict action be taken against those responsible.
According to the statement, Baliyan’s family, supporters and villagers protested after his death, demanding justice. AICWA said it stood with the singer’s grieving family during the ongoing investigation.
What happened to the Haryanvi singer?
According to ADG Meerut Bhanu Bhaskar, Baliyan was working out at a gym before four unidentified men arrived in two vehicles at around 6:55pm and opened fire. The singer suffered multiple gunshot injuries and was taken to a Community Health Centre, where doctors were unable to save him.
Reports said Baliyan was shot around 18 times, with five bullets reportedly striking him. The investigation has taken another turn after a social media post allegedly linked to the Gogi Gang claimed responsibility. Police are currently examining the authenticity of the post rather than treating the claim as established fact.
Gogi Gang claim under investigation
Shamli SP NP Singh said the viral post was being investigated and that police were working to determine whether an old dispute could have been connected to the killing.
The post allegedly claimed that Baliyan had created a song featuring a theme similar to the killing of gangster Jitendra Gogi, who was shot dead inside Delhi’s Rohini Court.
The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to establish the motive and identify those responsible for the singer’s death.