Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran Begin Filming For Meghna Gulzar's Daayra - Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have kick-started filming for their upcoming film with Meghna Gulzar. The film is titled Daayra.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meghna Gulzar, Daayra
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran start shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Daayra Photo: Instagram
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have begun filming for Daayra

  • The crime drama is directed by Meghna Gulzar

  • Daayra marks Kareena's 68th film and her first collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Meghna

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have come together for filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's gritty crime drama Daayra. Kareena and Prithviraj will play the lead roles in the upcoming film. The filming has kick-started today (September 25), and Bebo gave us a glimpse of it on social media. Daayra marks Kareena's 68th film in her 25-year career in the film industry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran begin filming Daayra

Day 1 of Daayra started with a puja ceremony. In the video shared by Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram handle, she has given us glimpses of how she and the entire team prepped for the film. In one clip, she is seen reading the script, while others are busy with other pre-production work. There are some clips of her photoshoot with Sukumaran and Meghna. In one clip, we can see veteran lyricist Gulzar arriving on the set and interacting with the cast. Prithviraj is seen in the get-up of a police officer. Towards the end of the video, we see him sitting face-to-face with Kareena.

"Day 1 ❤️68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi …❤️Send love and blessings (sic)," she captioned the video.

Daayra revolves around the topical and diabolical realities in society. It explores crime, punishment, and justice.

Earlier, in a statement, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, “As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true.''

The 45-year-old actress is also happy to collaborate with Prithviraj and is ''drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative."

''Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film,'' she added.

Daayra is co-written by Yash and Sima alongside Meghna. It is produced by Junglee Pictures.

