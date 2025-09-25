Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran begin filming Daayra

Day 1 of Daayra started with a puja ceremony. In the video shared by Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram handle, she has given us glimpses of how she and the entire team prepped for the film. In one clip, she is seen reading the script, while others are busy with other pre-production work. There are some clips of her photoshoot with Sukumaran and Meghna. In one clip, we can see veteran lyricist Gulzar arriving on the set and interacting with the cast. Prithviraj is seen in the get-up of a police officer. Towards the end of the video, we see him sitting face-to-face with Kareena.