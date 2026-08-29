Toxic Box Office Day 3: Yash’s Film Nears ₹200 Crore But KGF 2 Gap Widens

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The film continues to trail KGF: Chapter 2, with the gap widening sharply after a strong opening and a noticeable drop in collections over the following two days.

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Toxic
Toxic Box Office Day 3 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Toxic earned ₹27.20 crore net on Day 3 across 19,390 shows.

  • Yash’s Toxic trails KGF: Chapter 2 by ₹122.55 crore after three days.

  • Toxic’s worldwide gross reaches ₹221.35 crore following three days.

Toxic's box office collections have brought the film close to the ₹200 crore India gross mark after three days. The Geetu Mohandas directorial earned ₹27.20 crore net on Day 3 across 19,390 shows, taking its India gross to ₹198.10 crore and India net to ₹165.95 crore.

Toxic box office collections on Day 3

The film recorded a 25.5% overall occupancy on Friday, with Hindi contributing the largest share at ₹19.15 crore. Kannada followed with ₹5 crore, while Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam added ₹1.50 crore, ₹0.75 crore and ₹0.20 crore respectively.

Overseas collections stood at ₹3.50 crore on Day 3, taking the total overseas gross to ₹23.25 crore. The worldwide gross now stands at ₹221.35 crore.

The Day 3 performance also marks a clear decline from the film’s opening. Toxic had collected ₹101.10 crore net on Day 1 before dropping to ₹37.65 crore on Day 2 and ₹27.20 crore on Day 3.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2 - X
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash Film Earns ₹37 Crore, Nears ₹200 Crore Worldwide

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Toxic vs KGF: Chapter 2

Despite its historic opening, Toxic continues to remain behind Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. The latter had collected ₹116 crore on Day 1, ₹90.50 crore on Day 2 and ₹82 crore on Day 3, taking its three-day India net to ₹288.50 crore.

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This leaves Toxic ₹122.55 crore behind KGF: Chapter 2 after three days.

Interestingly, Outlook India’s review of Toxic noted that the film’s emotional depth and clarity weakened as its thriller elements became more prominent, highlighting a shift towards plot mechanics in its latter half.

More about Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. The film was released across multiple languages and received an A certificate from the CBFC.

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Toxic arrived in theatres on August 26, with its strong opening initially putting it on course for a major box-office run.

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