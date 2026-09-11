'Is Gujarat In Bangladesh Or Pakistan?': Paresh Rawal Backs 72nd National Film Awards Venue Shift

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

The 72nd edition honours top cinema achievements, with Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty sharing the Best Actor award, and Article 370 winning Best Feature Film.

image Prefer on Google
Paresh Rawal
Paresh Rawal backs 72nd National Film Awards shift to Gujarat Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Paresh Rawal supported holding the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat.

  • Rawal questioned critics of the venue shift, arguing that major national celebrations ought to rotate across every Indian state.

  • The Ministry scheduled the ceremony for September 22 in Ekta Nagar to foster nationwide cinematic unity under the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' ethos.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has backed the Gujarat venue choice, saying there is nothing wrong with staging the 72nd National Film Awards outside New Delhi, ANI reported. Ekta Nagar (formerly Kevadia) will host the ceremony on September 22, following the Ministry's decision to take the honours across multiple states.

Paresh Rawal backs National Awards Gujarat venue

He questioned the criticism around the venue shift. “Is Gujarat in Bangladesh or Pakistan? It is also a part of our own country. Why shouldn't this event be held in Gujarat? Events should be held in Gujarat too... I say such events should take place in every state. There is nothing wrong with that...,” Rawal told ANI.

Why is the 72nd National Film Awards shifted to Gujarat?

The Ministry expanded the event's reach. It decided to host the ceremony across different regions rather than restricting it to New Delhi. Staging the gathering at Ekta Nagar unites artists nationwide while embodying the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, the Ministry stated.

Related Content
72nd National Award winners - X
Rahul Dholakia on shift of National Film Awards ceremony from Delhi to Gujarat - X
National Film Awards 2026 To Move To Gujarat - X
Amit Rai dismisses Paresh Rawal's claims that OMG 2 story was his concept - Instagram
72nd National Award winners - X
National Film Awards To Be Hosted In A New Venue Every Year

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The awards began in 1954. For more than seven decades, the platform has honoured artistic craft and technical mastery across feature films, non-feature projects and cinema writing.

Films from several Indian languages and regions have received recognition over the years, and the Ministry has linked this year’s Ekta Nagar event to that wider national character.

72nd National Film Awards winners

Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty jointly won Best Actor in a Leading Role for Chandu Champion and Bramayugam, respectively.

Article 370 bagged the Best Feature Film honour, with Yami Gautam winning Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in the film. Randeep Hooda clinched the Best Debut Director prize for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Rahul Dholakia on shift of National Film Awards ceremony from Delhi to Gujarat - X
Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia Questions Shift Of National Film Awards Ceremony From Delhi To Gujarat

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Coming back to Rawal, the 71-year-old was recently seen in Welcome to the Jungle. The actor will be seen in Malamaal Weekly 2 alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Rajpal Yadav and Elvish Yadav.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories