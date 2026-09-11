Upasana Singh Alleges Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Tried To Move CINTAA Documents

Upasana Singh alleges CINTAA removed documents before the elections.
A police complaint was filed at Versova police station over the incident.
CINTAA elections remain scheduled amid the ongoing internal dispute.
The CINTAA row took another turn after actor and former Cine and TV Artistes' Association member Upasana Singh alleged that former president Poonam Dhillon and former vice-president Padmini Kolhapure tried to remove association documents from its premises. Speaking exclusively to HT City, Singh alleged that the documents were being taken away in a tempo and said she had filed a police complaint.
Upasana Singh Alleges CINTAA Documents Were Being Removed
According to Singh, an actor alerted her after noticing Dhillon and Kolhapure at the CINTAA office with documents and other belongings. She said she reached the premises and called the police, following which a confrontation took place.
Singh alleged that a CINTAA member had already raised concerns over irregularities in the association's documents and that a forensic investigation had been sought. She further claimed that the alleged attempt to move the papers raised questions about what was being removed and why.
Singh said that she and others had also argued that Dhillon and Kolhapure should not enter the CINTAA premises after the elections had been approved. She alleged that removing the documents was an attempt to “cover their tracks”. Singh said a police complaint was subsequently filed at Versova police station.
CINTAA elections amid ongoing internal dispute
The development comes amid an ongoing dispute within CINTAA over its functioning. Eleven members, including eight elected executive committee members, resigned in August, alleging that key decisions were taken without adequate consultation.
Dhillon rejected the allegations, while CINTAA disputed claims concerning the dissolution of its executive committee. FWICE subsequently announced fresh elections, which Dhillon and Kolhapure challenged in court.
On September 9, the court allowed the elections to proceed, with the outcome remaining subject to the ongoing legal proceedings. The CINTAA elections are scheduled for September 12.
Upasana Singh's allegations have yet to receive a public response from Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure.