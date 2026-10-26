Devdutt Padikkal Falls One Run Short Of Double Ton As India A Fight Back Against New Zealand A

Devdutt Padikkal smashed 199 off 247 balls, missing his double century by just one run
Sai Sudharsan scored 91 as India A recovered from early setbacks against New Zealand A
India A reached 368/4, securing a 164-run lead after New Zealand A's first-innings total of 317
Devdutt Padikkal produced a magnificent innings on Day 3 of the first unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A, narrowly missing out on a double century at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Monday, October 26.
The left-handed batter smashed 199 off 248 deliveries, including 24 boundaries and three sixes, to revive India's innings after a disastrous start. His outstanding knock helped India A recover from their first-innings collapse and put pressure back on the hosts.
Padikkal, Sudharsan Rescue India A
India A were bowled out for just 113 in their first innings after opting to bat, with Yash Rathod top-scoring with an unbeaten 44 and Padikkal contributing 32. Simon Keene starred for New Zealand A, claiming five wickets, while Zak Gibson picked up three.
New Zealand A responded with 317 all out in 89.3 overs, securing a commanding 204-run first-innings lead. Captain Rhys Mariu scored 76 off 137 balls, while Dean Foxcroft made 51. Curtis Heaphy (44), Kristian Clarke (42) and Mitchell Hay (24) also chipped in.
For India A, Anshul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi claimed three wickets apiece, while Akash Deep picked up two.
Padikkal Falls One Short of a Double Ton
India A stumbled again in their second innings, losing KL Rahul for four and Yashasvi Jaiswal for five, leaving them struggling at 10/2. Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan then stitched together a crucial 215-run third-wicket partnership.
Sudharsan scored a valuable 91 off 184 balls, striking 12 fours, before missing out on a century. Captain Dhruv Jurel managed just two runs, but Padikkal continued his assault alongside Yash Rathod, building another significant partnership.
Padikkal's marathon innings ended at 199 when Gibson dismissed him, with wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay completing the catch. The Karnataka batter's 12th first-class century was a defining performance, although his dismissal denied him a memorable double hundred.