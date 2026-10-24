Afghanistan Overtake England In ICC Rankings To Equal All-Time Best ODI Rank

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Afghanistan overtook England in the latest ICC ODI team rankings. Afghanistan now sit at No. 7, equaling their all-time highest ranking first achieved in May 2025. England sits in 8th place with 93 points.

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Afghanistan during the final of the tri-series against Zimbabwe icc rankings
Afghanistan during the final of the tri-series against Zimbabwe | Photo: X/@ACBOfficials
Summary of this article

  • Afghanistan climbed one place to No. 7 in the latest ICC ODI team rankings on Saturday, October 24

  • The team matched its all-time best ODI ranking, first achieved in May 2025

  • Afghanistan now have 94 rating points, while England slipped to eighth with 93

Afghanistan have overtaken England in the latest ICC ODI team rankings on Saturday, October 24. Improving their position by one spot, Afghanistan now sit at No. 7, equaling their all-time highest ranking first achieved in May 2025.

With 94 rating points, Afghanistan hold the 7th spot, pushing 2019 World Cup champions England down to 8th place with 93 points. Sri Lanka currently occupy the 6th position with 95 points.

Afghanistan achieved this historic landmark following their dominant run in the recently concluded tri-series, where they defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets to claim the title on Friday, October 23.

Meanwhile, England's recent ODI fortunes have taken a hit. In their last outing, they suffered a forgettable defeat after failing to defend a mammoth 430-run target against Sri Lanka, which went down as the second-highest successful run chase in the history of ODI cricket.

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ICC Men's Team ODI Rankings

PositionTeamMatchesPointsRating
1India364122115
2New Zealand353809109
3South Africa343547104
4Pakistan343505103
5Australia353568102
6Sri Lanka41389695
7Afghanistan31292694
8England36333193
9Bangladesh41330481
10West Indies37292479

Rashid Khan and Ibrahim Zadran led from the front, helping Afghanistan win the title.

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Bowling first, Afghanistan bundled out Zimbabwe for 169. Captain Sikandar Raza top-scored for Zimbabwe with 68 off 83 balls, smashing three fours and three sixes. Rashid Khan took three wickets, the highest for Afghanistan in the innings.

Afghanistan chased down the target in 34.3 overs, with Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with an unbeaten 70 off 96 balls. Rahmat Shah added 43 off 63 balls to help Afghanistan secure the win.

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