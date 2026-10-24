Afghanistan Overtake England In ICC Rankings To Equal All-Time Best ODI Rank

Afghanistan climbed one place to No. 7 in the latest ICC ODI team rankings on Saturday, October 24
The team matched its all-time best ODI ranking, first achieved in May 2025
Afghanistan now have 94 rating points, while England slipped to eighth with 93
Afghanistan have overtaken England in the latest ICC ODI team rankings on Saturday, October 24. Improving their position by one spot, Afghanistan now sit at No. 7, equaling their all-time highest ranking first achieved in May 2025.
With 94 rating points, Afghanistan hold the 7th spot, pushing 2019 World Cup champions England down to 8th place with 93 points. Sri Lanka currently occupy the 6th position with 95 points.
Afghanistan achieved this historic landmark following their dominant run in the recently concluded tri-series, where they defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets to claim the title on Friday, October 23.
Meanwhile, England's recent ODI fortunes have taken a hit. In their last outing, they suffered a forgettable defeat after failing to defend a mammoth 430-run target against Sri Lanka, which went down as the second-highest successful run chase in the history of ODI cricket.
ICC Men's Team ODI Rankings
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|36
|4122
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|35
|3809
|109
|3
|South Africa
|34
|3547
|104
|4
|Pakistan
|34
|3505
|103
|5
|Australia
|35
|3568
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|41
|3896
|95
|7
|Afghanistan
|31
|2926
|94
|8
|England
|36
|3331
|93
|9
|Bangladesh
|41
|3304
|81
|10
|West Indies
|37
|2924
|79
Rashid Khan and Ibrahim Zadran led from the front, helping Afghanistan win the title.
Bowling first, Afghanistan bundled out Zimbabwe for 169. Captain Sikandar Raza top-scored for Zimbabwe with 68 off 83 balls, smashing three fours and three sixes. Rashid Khan took three wickets, the highest for Afghanistan in the innings.
Afghanistan chased down the target in 34.3 overs, with Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with an unbeaten 70 off 96 balls. Rahmat Shah added 43 off 63 balls to help Afghanistan secure the win.