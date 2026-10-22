Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Tri-Series Final, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

Afghanistan enter the ODI Tri-Nation Series final as overwhelming favorites after topping the league stage
Zimbabwe booked their final berth despite a heavy 158-run defeat to Afghanistan in their previous meeting, relying on Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza
Brad Evans and Zimbabwe's top order must withstand Afghanistan's world-class spin attack to prevent an early collapse and contend for the trophy
The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as Afghanistan take on Zimbabwe in the final of the ODI Tri-Nation Series in the UAE. Afghanistan enter the summit clash as overwhelming favorites after topping the points table during the league stages with clinical overall performances.
Their dominance was on full display in their previous outing, a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh. Having bowled Bangladesh out for just 160 thanks to a masterful spell of 4 for 31 from star spinner Rashid Khan, Afghanistan comfortably overhauled the target behind Rahmat Shah’s unbeaten 67 and steady contributions from Ibrahim Zadran.
Rashid Khan has been the standout bowler of the tournament with eight wickets, while Ibrahim Zadran leads Afghanistan's run charts with 124 runs. Alongside dangerous top-order performers like Sediqullah Atal—who recently hit a fiery century against Zimbabwe—and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan possess a deep batting lineup and a world-class spin attack perfectly suited for UAE conditions.
Zimbabwe managed to secure the second position on the table to seal their final berth, but they enter this match desperately searching for answers after a heavy 158-run defeat to Afghanistan in their previous meeting.
In that game, Zimbabwe allowed Afghanistan to post a formidable 294 before their own batting lineup fell apart completely, collapsing to 26 for 3 in the powerplay. Aside from a fighting 48 from Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe’s batters had no response to Rashid Khan’s spell of 4 for 17 and were skittled out for 136.
To orchestrate an upset in the final, Zimbabwe will rely heavily on leading run-scorer Craig Ervine to anchor the innings alongside senior figures like Sikandar Raza and Brendan Taylor.
Crucially, their top order must survive the opening burst to prevent another early collapse. On the bowling front, pace bowler Brad Evans—who leads Zimbabwe’s bowling charts with seven wickets—will need early breakthroughs to derail Afghanistan's formidable top order and give his side a fighting chance at lifting the trophy.
All You Need To Know About Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe ODI Tri-Series Final
When And Where Will The Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe ODI Tri-Series Final Take Place?
The final match of the ODI Tri-Series between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will be played in the UAE.
What Time Will The Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe ODI Tri-Series Final Begin?
The Tri-Series final between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe ODI Tri-Series Final?
The ODI Tri-Series final between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will not be telecast live on television networks in India.
How Can Fans Watch Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe ODI Tri-Series Final Online In India?
The ODI Tri-Series final between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will be streamed live online in India on FanCode mobile app and website.