India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India Women face Zimbabwe Women in the second ODI on October 25 in Vadodara
India lead the three-match series 1-0 after a dominant nine-wicket victory
Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar
India Women will face Zimbabwe Women in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, October 25, at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST, with the hosts aiming to seal the series.
India started their ODI campaign with a dominant nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the opening encounter. The win followed their comprehensive 3-0 sweep in the T20I series, further highlighting the gulf between the two sides.
Shree Charani led India's bowling attack with career-best figures of 4/23, while Kranti Gaud chipped in with three wickets as Zimbabwe were dismissed for 197. The Indian bowlers maintained pressure throughout the innings to restrict the visitors.
Pratika Rawal then produced a magnificent unbeaten century, scoring 100 not out to guide India home. Smriti Mandhana contributed with the bat, while Shafali Verma's unbeaten 64 off just 33 balls added further impetus during the chase.
India will now look to wrap up the series with another convincing performance. Zimbabwe, captained by Josephine Nkomo, will need a stronger batting effort, particularly from their top order, to challenge the hosts and keep the series alive.
All You Need To Know About India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W 2nd ODI
When and Where Will the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 2nd ODI Take Place?
The second ODI between India-W and Zimbabwe-W will be played at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Sunday, October 25.
What Time Will India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 2nd ODI Begin?
The second ODI is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 1:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 2nd ODI?
The second ODI between India-W and Zimbabwe-W will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network's television channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 2nd ODI Online in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the second ODI between India-W and Zimbabwe-W on the JioHotstar app and website in India from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
India-W And Zimbabwe-W Squads
India-W: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandani Sharma
Zimbabwe-W: Modester Mupachikwa(w), Loryn Phiri, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda(c), Tendai Makusha, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Francisca Chipare, Kelis Ndhlovu, Josephine Nkomo