India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W 1st ODI, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India begin the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Vadodara on Friday
Smriti Mandhana takes charge in her first full-time ODI captaincy series
India enter the 50-over leg after a 3-0 T20I sweep over Zimbabwe
India will chase another clean sweep under new ODI captain Smriti Mandhana when they meet Zimbabwe in the opening match of the three-match series in Vadodara on Friday. The match will be played at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi.
The series follows India’s 3-0 sweep in the T20Is, which gave Mandhana a perfect start as captain. The reigning ODI world champions now enter the 50-over leg as clear favourites against Zimbabwe.
Harmanpreet Returns
Harmanpreet Kaur’s return to form is India’s biggest boost before the ODI series, and the team will also want a swift answer to the gap left by Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle order, the ICC said. Rodrigues is sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Jemimah’s injury forced India to reshuffle in the T20Is, and the same selection puzzle now carries into the ODIs. The team management will have two seasoned options for No. 3, with Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal in the 50-over squad after Anushka Sharma and Niki Prasad filled that role in the T20Is.
Neither Harleen nor Pratika is a great enforcer with the bat. That leaves Harmanpreet with added responsibility to raise the scoring rate through the middle.
She looks ready. After limited chances and little time in the middle in recent competitions, Harmanpreet blasted 91 off 41 balls in the final T20I, hitting 10 fours and five sixes.
India need that edge in ODIs. Harmanpreet remains a vital cog in a middle order that has at times struggled to assert itself in the 50-overs format. Her explosive batting, freed from captaincy pressure, could give India another weapon.
Shafali Verma is India’s main threat up front. In the bowling unit, Shree Charani’s full quota of 10 overs would keep Zimbabwe busy.
Mandhana Leads Again
This will be Mandhana’s first series as full-time ODI captain. She did not bat in the final T20I as India tested different combinations.
Zimbabwe will also have to handle danger at both ends. Even as they could not trouble India much, there were some positives for the visitors in this first-ever bilateral affair between the two nations.
Their fielding stood out across the three matches in Raipur. Just as important, India’s bowling depth and skill did not bowl Zimbabwe out even once.
There were batting signs too. Kelis Ndhlovu tried to impose herself at the top with attractive stroke play, while Sharne Mayers made the strongest impression with 43 in the first match and 60 in the final T20I.
The bowlers also delivered moments. Beloved Biza claimed six wickets in the series, including four in the final T20I, and Nyasha Gwanzura produced positive showings with the ball.
Squads:
India: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Yastika Bhatia (w/k), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (w/k), Pratika Rawal, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sayali Satghare, Shafali Verma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.
Zimbabwe: Josephine Nkomo (Captain), Chiedza Dhururu (w/k), Sharne Mayers, Modester Mupachikwa (w/k), Beloved Biza, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Francisca Chipare, Tendai Makusha, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda.
All You Need To Know About India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W 1st ODI
When and Where Will the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st ODI Take Place?
The 1st ODI match between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be played at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, on Friday, October 23.
What Time Will India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st ODI Begin?
The 1st ODI between India-W and Zimbabwe-W is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST, with the toss scheduled at 1:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st ODI?
The 1st ODI between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st ODI Online in India-W?
The 1st ODI between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be streamed live in India-W on the JioHotstar app and website from 2 PM onwards.