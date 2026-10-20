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Shafali Verma In Trouble? ICC Takes Action After India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women T20I: Here's Why

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India vice-captain Shafali Verma received an official ICC reprimand and one demerit point for throwing the ball in frustration after dropping a catch during the second T20I against Zimbabwe, which India won by nine wickets in Raipur on Sunday

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Shafali Verma plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Photo: AP photo
Summary of this article

  • Shafali Verma received an official ICC reprimand for throwing the ball in frustration after dropping a catch against Zimbabwe

  • The India vice-captain admitted the Level 1 breach and was handed one demerit point

  • India won the second T20I by nine wickets in Raipur on Sunday

India vice-captain Shafali Verma has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for her on-field conduct during the second T20I against Zimbabwe in Raipur on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was penalised for throwing the ball to the ground in frustration after dropping a catch in the 12th over of Zimbabwe's innings. Verma failed to hold on to a chance offered by Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano at mid-off off Shree Charani's bowling.

The incident was deemed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The provision deals with the abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match.

Verma admitted the breach and accepted the penalty proposed by G.S. Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

One demerit point has also been added to the Indian opener's disciplinary record. This was her first offence in a 24-month period.

The charge was brought by on-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Gayathri Venugopalan, third umpire Anna Harris and fourth umpire Janani Narayanan.

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Level 1 breaches under the ICC Code of Conduct can attract an official reprimand or a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player's match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

India won the second T20I by nine wickets against Zimbabwe.

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