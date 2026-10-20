Shafali Verma In Trouble? ICC Takes Action After India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women T20I: Here's Why

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 20 October 2026 3:05 pm

India vice-captain Shafali Verma received an official ICC reprimand and one demerit point for throwing the ball in frustration after dropping a catch during the second T20I against Zimbabwe, which India won by nine wickets in Raipur on Sunday

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 20 October 2026 3:05 pm

Shafali Verma plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Photo: AP photo