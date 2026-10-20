Shafali Verma In Trouble? ICC Takes Action After India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women T20I: Here's Why

Shafali Verma received an official ICC reprimand for throwing the ball in frustration after dropping a catch against Zimbabwe
The India vice-captain admitted the Level 1 breach and was handed one demerit point
India won the second T20I by nine wickets in Raipur on Sunday
India vice-captain Shafali Verma has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for her on-field conduct during the second T20I against Zimbabwe in Raipur on Sunday.
The 22-year-old was penalised for throwing the ball to the ground in frustration after dropping a catch in the 12th over of Zimbabwe's innings. Verma failed to hold on to a chance offered by Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano at mid-off off Shree Charani's bowling.
Verma admitted the breach and accepted the penalty proposed by G.S. Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.
One demerit point has also been added to the Indian opener's disciplinary record. This was her first offence in a 24-month period.
The charge was brought by on-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Gayathri Venugopalan, third umpire Anna Harris and fourth umpire Janani Narayanan.
Level 1 breaches under the ICC Code of Conduct can attract an official reprimand or a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player's match fee, along with one or two demerit points.
India won the second T20I by nine wickets against Zimbabwe.