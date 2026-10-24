How Did Gautam Gambhir Inspire Tilak Varma? India Batter Reveals Head Coach's Pep Talk Before 2nd T20I

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy guided India to a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20 International on Saturday, chasing 181 with one ball to spare here. India recovered from 70 for five, with Tilak unbeaten on 51 off 26 and Nitish on 26 off 13.

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India vs New Zealand 2nd t20i
Tilak Varma with his player of the match award for his unbeaten 51* off 26 balls | Photo: X/@BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off 26 balls as India chased down 181 against New Zealand with one ball to spare

  • Nitish Kumar Reddy supported Tilak with an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 69

  • India slipped to 70 for five before Tilak and Nitish turned the chase around in the second T20 International on Saturday

Tilak Varma has credited head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak for his heroic knock against New Zealand in the second T20I, which helped India beat the hosts by four wickets.

With this win, Team India doubled their lead to 2-0 in the five-match T20I series, with three matches still to play.

Tilak scored an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls, winning the Player of the Match award. He said that he had a conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak before the match, where both of them backed him and his ability to win matches for India.

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"I was just thinking about batting till the end. Before today's game, I spoke to Gautam sir and Sitanshu Kotak sir. They told me that the whole of India believes in me and that if I batted till the end, I could win the game for the team," Tilak told Sony Sports after the match.

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India men's cricket team during the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday. - | Photo: X/@BCCI
India chased down New Zealand's 180/5 with one ball to spare, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. - BCCI/X
Tilak Varma's unbeaten 51 off 26 balls and Nitish Kumar Reddy's late cameo orchestrated India's dramatic comeback against New Zealand. - BCCI/X
India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir with Hardik Pandya arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday evening. - Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket

"That was what was on my mind. I wanted to take the game as deep as possible and finish it. I'm really proud of myself for doing what they believed I could do," he added.

What Happened In The Match?

Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy combined as India chased down 181 with one ball to spare after slipping to 70 for five.

Tilak struck an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls and Nitish made an unbeaten 26 off 13 as they turned the chase around. Their unbroken seventh-wicket stand carried India to 181 for six in 19.5 overs.

Mitchell Santner led New Zealand's fight. He took four wickets for 21 runs in four overs and ripped through India's middle order after the chase had begun steadily.

Tilak then took charge. He struck six fours and a six on his way to bringing up his fifty in 25 balls. Nitish gave him ideal support with a four and a six, and the pair added an unbeaten 69 off 30 balls to seal the win.

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Earlier, New Zealand posted 180 for five after recovering from an early collapse. India struck quickly and reduced them to 18 for two before the end of the third over. New Zealand slipped to 41 for three in the sixth over.

Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs rebuilt the innings. Phillips made 70 off 43 balls and Jacobs scored 58 off 46. They added 116 runs for the fourth wicket and pushed New Zealand back into the game after the shaky start. The stand gathered pace. Phillips fell in the 18th over when Naman Dhir caught him off Arshdeep, and it broke the 157-run stand. Jacobs then departed for 58 to Nitish Kumar Reddy.

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