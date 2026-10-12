Sai Sudharsan Suffers Injury Scare Ahead Of India A’s New Zealand Tour, Struggles To Walk

Sai Sudharsan suffered an injury scare while fielding for Tamil Nadu against Rajasthan in their Ranji Trophy opener
The 24-year-old struggled to walk and needed assistance to leave the field, with the severity of the injury yet to be determined
Sudharsan is part of India A’s squad for the three-match unofficial Test series against New Zealand, starting October 24
India top-order batter Sai Sudharsan has suffered an injury scare while playing for Tamil Nadu in their 2026-27 Ranji Trophy opener against Rajasthan in Jaipur, raising concerns over his availability for the upcoming India A tour of New Zealand.
The incident occurred during the second day's play, when Sudharsan experienced discomfort while fielding. The 24-year-old struggled to walk and required assistance from a member of the support staff to leave the field. The extent of the injury remains unclear, with further details awaited.
The setback comes shortly before Sudharsan is scheduled to travel to New Zealand for a red-ball series with India A, which begins on October 24 in Lincoln.
Sai Sudharsan's Injury Concerns Continue In 2026
Sudharsan has already dealt with multiple fitness setbacks this year. A rib injury sustained during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in January kept him out of action for nearly a month.
He subsequently suffered a toe stress fracture, forcing him to miss India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka tour. Sarfaraz Khan was brought in as his replacement, while Devdutt Padikkal strengthened his case for the No. 3 position with two centuries on the tour.
The recovery from Sudharsan's toe injury lasted more than two months. He eventually returned to competitive cricket with India A, featuring in two unofficial Tests against Australia A before participating in the three-match unofficial ODI series in Puducherry.
Sudharsan, however, missed the third one-day match against Australia A to turn out for Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy campaign. His latest injury scare could now complicate his preparations for the New Zealand assignment, depending on the severity of the problem.
India A's New Zealand Tour Schedule
India A are scheduled to play three unofficial Tests against New Zealand A, beginning October 24 in Lincoln. The second match will start on October 31 in Christchurch, while the third and final game is set to begin on November 7 in Lincoln.
Sudharsan has been included in the squad alongside senior players Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. His participation in the series will depend on the assessment of his latest injury.
India A Squad For New Zealand Series
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (captain and wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Rathod and Mukesh Kumar.