Mumbai Indians Coaching Overhaul: Former Australia Captain Is Frontrunner For Assistant Coach Role - Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
Published at:

The Mumbai Indians are closing in on an assistant coach as part of a major coaching overhaul ahead of IPL 2027.

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Mumbai Indians' Allah Gazanfar, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Former Australia captain has emerged as the frontrunner to take over as the assistant coach of the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027.

  • Former India fielding coach T Dilip is also expected to join the five-time champions as part of the franchise's coaching overhaul.

  • Experienced bowling coaches Lasith Malinga and Paras Mhambrey will retain their positions for the upcoming season.

Mumbai Indians are on the brink of finalising an assistant coach as the franchise looks to overhaul its coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Kieron Pollard-led coaching team has four options to select from, with former Australia captain Aaron Finch among them. Finch is reportedly the frontrunner for the role. Two former Indian cricketers have also applied, one of whom has represented the franchise in the IPL.

While Finch has been under discussion by Mumbai Indians' top brass, the World Cup winner will face stiff competition from other candidates.

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By Outlook Sports Desk

Former India fielding coach T Dilip is also likely to join the five-time champions. He is set to take up the role within the setup, while bowling coaches Lasith Malinga and Paras Mhambrey will continue for the 2027 edition.

Kieron Pollard was appointed as Mumbai Indian's head coach on Saturday, October 24, after Mahela Jayawardene stepped down from the role last weekend.

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