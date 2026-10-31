SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Over Kerala Congress Post Targeting CJI Surya Kant

Jindal also linked the post to events inside the court complex on October 12. He referred to a reported political demonstration and slogan-shouting by Congress leaders and other Opposition leaders inside the Supreme Court premises on October 12, when Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with other political party leaders, came with a large gathering of lawyers to file their petition challenging the special intensive revision (SIR) and the functioning of the Election Commission of India, posing a security threat within the court’s precincts.