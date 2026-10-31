Video | Rahul Gandhi Warns CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Says ‘We Have Enough Proof’

Rahul Gandhi warned that CEC Gyanesh Kumar would not continue in office, claiming the opposition had evidence against him.
He alleged that the deletion of 13.3 crore voters raised questions about the legitimacy of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during the INDIA bloc’s symbolic public impeachment proceedings in Delhi.
Gandhi said Kumar would not continue as CEC, claiming that the opposition had enough evidence against him. He warned that the BJP's decision to retain Kumar after the opposition revealed its findings would raise questions about the ruling party's intentions.
Gandhi also alleged that 13.3 crore voters, or around 15% of India's electorate, had been deleted from electoral rolls. Referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he claimed that the difference between the opposition and the winning side was three per cent and alleged that the deletions raised questions about the election's legitimacy.