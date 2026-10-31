6 Found Unconscious After Fire Breaks Out At Garment Factory In Delhi's Mangolpuri

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Four factory workers die of asphyxiation and two remain hospitalized after smoke engulfs a footwear unit in Delhi's Mangolpuri Industrial Area

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Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's mangolpuri
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Fire Services rescued six workers in unconscious condition following a massive fire at a footwear unit in Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-I.

  • Four victims were declared dead upon arrival at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital due to smoke asphyxiation, while two remain under medical treatment.

  • Delhi Police registered a case and summoned the factory management after initial findings indicated the blaze originated in the basement and trapped workers on upper floors.

A fire broke out at a garment factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri on Friday night, leaving six people unconscious, who were rushed to a hospital, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot after receiving a call about the blaze at 9.32 pm, they said.

Six people were found unconscious on the premises and have been moved to a nearby hospital for treatment, the officials said.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, they said.

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