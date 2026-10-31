Two Held For Firing At Police Constable In Varanasi

Varanasi police arrested two main suspects, Anjani Jha and Raju Tiwari, following retaliatory encounters in Samne Ghat.
The arrests stem from an illegal arms raid in the Lanka police station area where Constable Amit Shukla sustained three gunshot wounds.
Both injured suspects were taken into custody and admitted to the BHU Trauma Centre for medical treatment alongside the injured constable.
Two men accused of firing at a police constable during a raid in Varanasi were arrested after separate encounters, in which both sustained bullet injuries, police said on Saturday.
Constable Amit Shukla was shot at when a police team reached Nariya Tiraha in the Lanka police station area on Friday night after it was informed about the illegal sale of firearms. He was rushed to the trauma centre, where he is undergoing treatment. He is stated to be out of danger, DCP Gaurav Banswal said.
During an exchange of fire, one of the accused, identified as Raj Vishwakarma, sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was arrested. Some of his associates managed to escape, while another accused was also apprehended, Banswal said.
During interrogation, he allegedly pointed to the involvement of another person in the firing incident. Police subsequently arrested the second accused late Friday night.
The two accused told police that the firearm used in the incident had been hidden near a ghat. However, when the police team took them there to recover the weapon, the accused allegedly opened fire again, officials said.
In the retaliatory firing, both accused sustained bullet injuries and were admitted to the trauma centre for treatment, police said.