Punjab Police Arrest Former Army Man In Bengal Over Alleged ISI Links

Punjab Police arrested a former Lance Naik from Hasimara in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district.
Police allege he spied for Pakistan’s ISI and shared classified Army information.
Investigators suspect he worked with an associate who remains at large.
A former Army Lance Naik from Punjab was arrested in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district on Friday over allegations that he worked for Pakistan’s ISI and shared classified military information, police officers and lawyers familiar with the case said.
A Punjab Police team arrested the suspect, a resident of Rasulpur village in Tarn Taran district, from Hasimara near the India-Bhutan border. Hasimara police assisted the team. Investigators suspect he worked with an associate who remains at large, Hindustan Times reported.
Additional public prosecutor Soumitra Sinha Sarkar, who represented the state when the accused was produced in court, said Punjab Police had followed the former soldier’s trail to Bengal.
“He was arrested on charges of spying for the ISI and sharing classified information relating to our Army,” Sarkar said. An additional chief judicial magistrate at the Siliguri court granted transit remand, allowing Punjab Police to take him back to the state, he added.
A Punjab Police officer, who requested anonymity, told Hindustan Times that the FIR was registered at Fazilka police station on October 8 and charged the suspect under the Official Secrets Act.