Andhra Pradesh: Over Rejected Love Proposal, Man Attacks Class 10 Girl With Chainsaw Inside School

A Class 10 student was critically injured after a man allegedly attacked her with a chainsaw inside a government school in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.
The accused, identified as Hemanth, was arrested at Dharmavaram Railway Station; another student was injured while trying to intervene.
Police are probing alleged harassment and a rejected love proposal as the motive, while Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered swift action.
A Class 10 student was critically injured after a man allegedly attacked her with a chainsaw inside a classroom at a government school in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Friday, News18 reported. Another student was injured while attempting to intervene.
The incident took place at the Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu mandal headquarters. School staff and students alerted the police and rushed the injured girl to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.
The accused, identified as Hemanth, allegedly fled after the attack but was later arrested by the police at Dharmavaram Railway Station, according to the report.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the student. He also ordered a swift investigation and stringent legal action against the accused.
Attack Inside School Classroom
The accused entered the classroom carrying a chainsaw used for cutting trees and allegedly attacked the girl in front of her classmates. She sustained serious injuries to her face, head and back.
A second student was also injured while trying to stop the assault. The accused allegedly fled the school after the attack, leaving the girl seriously injured inside the classroom.
School authorities and students alerted the police and arranged for the injured students to receive medical attention. Police subsequently arrested Hemanth, who is reportedly from Naguluru and a close relative of the victim.
Accused Allegedly Harassed Student
Police are investigating the circumstances and motive behind the attack.
A preliminary investigation suggests that the accused, who was reportedly a distant relative of the girl, had allegedly been harassing her for some time. He is suspected of holding a grudge after she warned him to stay away and threatened to inform her parents about his advances.
The police are examining the allegations as part of the investigation.
Chandrababu Naidu Orders Swift Action
Naidu expressed anguish over the attack and said he was personally monitoring the student's recovery.
After receiving information about the incident, the chief minister spoke to senior district and medical officials to enquire about the girl's condition. He directed the medical team to prioritise her treatment and ensure the best possible care.
In a post on X, Naidu said, “I am deeply shaken and enraged by the barbaric attack on a Class 10 student inside her classroom at Raptadu ZP High School. Attackers who target our young girls inside schools have no place in our society. I am personally tracking her recovery and have directed the medical team to give her the highest priority care.”
He added that he had directed the police to pursue the case and ensure stringent legal action against the accused.