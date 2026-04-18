NCW Raises Concern Over Obscene Videos Of Young Girls In Amravati

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar reviews case after police arrest eight people and directs swift removal of content.

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Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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NCW Amravati, obscene videos Amravati, young girls videos Maharashtra
Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Photo: X/@VijayaRahatkar; Representative images
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • NCW directs immediate removal of obscene videos of young girls circulating in Amravati.

  • Amravati police arrests eight people; main accused Ayan Ahmed, 19, used rented flat.

  • NCW calls for stronger legal sections, victim protection and progress reports every five days.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed concern over the circulation of obscene videos of young girls in Maharashtra’s Amravati district and directed authorities to ensure the removal of such content from online platforms.

According to PTI, chairing a high-level review meeting on April 17, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar assessed the progress of the case.

Amravati police has arrested eight people so far in connection with the circulation of obscene videos and photographs of girls on social media. PTI reported that the probe began after videos were noticed on some websites on April 11.

Senior district officials, including Amravati Police Commissioner Rakesh Ola, District Magistrate Ashish Yerekar, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishal Anand and Additional Superintendent of Police (Achalpur) Shubham Kumar, attended the meeting.

"As per the investigation, the case pertains to the exploitation of multiple victims... objectionable content was allegedly recorded and circulated through digital platforms. The matter has raised serious concerns regarding the misuse of technology for exploitation, the scale of content circulation, and the safety and dignity of the victims," the NCW said in a statement on Saturday.

Expressing concern over the seriousness of the allegations, Rahatkar raised questions about the adequacy of legal provisions invoked and sought clarification on why more stringent sections have not been applied. She also pointed to discrepancies between media reports and the current status of recovered digital content.

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The case has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act, according to police.

Rahatkar further directed the authorities to intensify efforts to trace and retrieve all relevant material and examine whether there was any financial angle involved, including possible commercial exploitation through digital means.

She also sought details regarding any potential links between the accused and the premises where the alleged incidents took place.

Highlighting the sensitive nature of the case, the NCW chairperson said victims may not be coming forward due to the fear of social stigma and defamation. She stressed the need for robust witness protection mechanisms and in-camera proceedings to safeguard the identity and dignity of survivors.

"There is a need to build trust and encourage victims to report such crimes without fear," she said, underlining the importance of community outreach.

Rahatkar directed the authorities to coordinate with Maharashtra Cyber, the nodal agency for fighting cybercrime, for the permanent removal of all objectionable content from online platforms to prevent further harm.

The commission has asked the authorities to expedite forensic analysis and submit progress reports every five days, reiterating that strict and time-bound action will be closely monitored in the case.

The main accused in the case, Ayan Ahmed, 19, allegedly used a rented flat to exploit the girls, PTI reported. A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

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