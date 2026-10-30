‘No Imposition, No Opposition’: Venkaiah Naidu On Promoting Hindi And Regional Languages

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called for Hindi to expand into science, technology, research and diplomacy.
Invoking Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Naidu said Hindi's global reach would grow through knowledge creation in the language.
He opposed language imposition, backed regional languages and advocated mother-tongue instruction at least up to Class 8.
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called for Hindi to evolve into a language of knowledge, science, technology, research and diplomacy, saying its global reach would grow when knowledge is created in the language and the world can understand India through it.
Naidu was speaking at the inaugural session of the International Hindi Conference 2026 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, PTI reported. Organised by the Vishwa Hindi Parishad, the conference centred on the theme “Bharat Ratna Atal: Hindi, Nationalism and Good Governance”.
Naidu said Hindi should not remain limited to literature and emotional expression but should also find a place in research, administration and the digital age.
“We must make Hindi not merely a language of emotions and literature but also a language of knowledge, science, technology, research, administration, diplomacy and the digital age,” he said.
Naidu Recalls Vajpayee's Role In Promoting Hindi
Linking his remarks to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy, Naidu said his contribution to Hindi went beyond using the language in political speeches.
He recalled Vajpayee's address in Hindi at the United Nations General Assembly in 1977, when he was the external affairs minister. Naidu said the speech demonstrated that India could engage with the world confidently in its own language and cultural identity.
“For him, Hindi was the language of Indian self-confidence,” Naidu said.
He also described Vajpayee's idea of nationalism as one rooted in India's civilisation, democracy, culture and diversity, rather than hostility towards any country or community.
Naidu said Vajpayee's political approach combined firmness with dialogue and recognised the opposition as an important part of democracy. He added that democracy was not limited to winning elections but also involved listening, respecting differences and finding common ground.
'No Imposition, No Opposition'
Naidu said efforts to promote Hindi should go hand in hand with the development of all Indian languages. He stressed that promoting Hindi should not be seen as an attempt to impose it on other linguistic communities.
He advocated a three-tier language approach, with Hindi at the national level, state languages at the state level and mother tongues in villages. He also called for children to be taught in their mother tongue at least up to Class 8.
“There should be no question of imposing any language on anyone,” he said, adding that all Indian languages deserved respect and recognition.
Recalling concerns raised by people in southern states over the alleged imposition of Hindi, Naidu said some children had written to him expressing their concerns. He said his response had been guided by the principle of “no imposition, no opposition”.
Naidu Comments On Economy, Governance
Naidu also spoke about India's economic growth, recalling that he was hurt when a political leader described the country as a “bankrupt economy”. He did not name the leader.
He said the remark had kept him awake that night and that the International Monetary Fund issued a statement the following day describing India as the world's fastest-growing economy.
Naidu also said Vajpayee's legacy should be reflected in public conduct and governance rather than being limited to memorials, ceremonies and speeches.
He said making Hindi a language of knowledge, strengthening unity amid India's diversity and preserving democratic dialogue would be a fitting tribute to the former prime minister.