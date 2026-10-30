Centre's New Banking Panel To Review Regulations, Credit Growth & Digital Innovation

The ‘High Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat’ will be chaired by Suresh N. Patel, former Central Vigilance Commissioner. Its members include Shirish Chandra Murmu, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI); Padmaja Chunduru, former Managing Director and CEO of Indian Bank; and N S Vishwanathan, former RBI Deputy Governor. The Joint Secretary (Banking) in the Department of Financial Services will serve as the Member Secretary.