Yo Yo Honey Singh recorded his statement after over two hours of questioning.
The rapper reportedly missed three summons before appearing before Maharashtra Cyber Cell officials.
A complaint also alleges his song contains vulgar and derogatory remarks about women.
Rapper and music producer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Friday and recorded his statement for over two hours in connection with alleged objectionable remarks during a concert. He was seen leaving the office amid tight security after questioning.
Honey Singh appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell
As reported by ANI, the appearance came after his request to attend on October 22 was rejected by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. According to sources, the rapper had failed to appear despite being summoned three times, reportedly stating that he was abroad.
He had sought additional time to appear before the investigating officer after missing questioning scheduled for October 5. A senior Maharashtra Cyber official had earlier warned that a Look Out Circular (LOC) could be initiated if he failed to appear again.
The complaint concerns remarks allegedly made during a performance. The authorities summoned Singh to record his statement as part of the investigation. Further details about Friday’s questioning have not yet been made available.
Complaint against Honey Singh over alleged vulgar content
The matter also includes allegations concerning a song performed by Singh. During a hearing on April 2, the bench said that the song was highly vulgar, obscene and derogatory towards women, treating them as sex objects.
Advocate Rupali Panwar argued that the song was available on social media platforms and could be accessed by children, potentially causing them harm. She called for it to be removed immediately from YouTube and other sharing platforms.
It was also submitted that Singh had sung two lines from the song during a public concert at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on March 1, 2025.
The complaint prompted legal proceedings over the song’s alleged content, while the separate questioning by Maharashtra Cyber concerns remarks reportedly made during a concert. The matter remains under investigation, and further details are awaited.