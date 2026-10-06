Honey Singh Delays Maharashtra Cyber Appearance, Seeks More Time

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

The rapper has been summoned under charges of obscenity and misogynistic content. He's also accused of having made objectionable remarks at a concert.

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Honey Singh
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Summary of this article

  • Yo Yo Honey Singh has sought additional time to appear before Maharashtra Cyber.

  • Singh has faced other controversies, including a Delhi High Court case over alleged objectionable lyrics in his song Volume 1.

  • He called his comments a disclaimer against unprotected sex.


Yo Yo Honey Singh has pleaded for more time from Maharashtra Cyber to appear before the investigating officer after failing to attend questioning on Monday. The summons were issued after a complaint was filed over remarks allegedly made by the rapper during a performance. Maharashtra Cyber had directed Singh to appear and record his statement, but he did not turn up as scheduled. The investigation is still underway, with further information awaited.

Honey Singh's Response To Controversy

Singh had earlier addressed the controversy through a social media video, in which he apologised for his remarks. He later described the statement as a disclaimer intended to discourage unsafe and unprotected sex. This is not the first controversy involving the singer. In May, the Delhi High Court asked Singh to submit an affidavit in response to a petition filed by Hindu Shakti Dal. The organisation alleged that Singh performed an objectionable song during a concert at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi in 2025.

Honey Singh Alleges Trouble From A Music Label: 'They Have Been Disturbing Me So Much'

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

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On April 2, the Delhi High Court instructed the Central Government to expunge URLs linked to Singh's song Volume 1 from social media and file-sharing platforms. The court maintained that the song had obscene, vulgar and derogatory content targeting women, and held that such material could not be justified in the name of artistic freedom or freedom of speech and expression.

The petitioner alleged that the song, released by Honey Singh and Badshah in 2006, was deeply objectionable and portrayed women as sexual objects. During the hearing, advocate Rupali Panwar argued that the song's availability on social media platforms meant that it could be accessed by young children, potentially exposing them to inappropriate content. She exhorted for it to be immediatelt srruck down from platforms including YouTube and other sharing services.

The petition also underlined that Singh performed two lines from the song at a public concert at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on March 1, 2025. Singh had previously denied performing the song during the event.

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