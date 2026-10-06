Honey Singh Delays Maharashtra Cyber Appearance, Seeks More Time

Honey Singh's Response To Controversy

Singh had earlier addressed the controversy through a social media video, in which he apologised for his remarks. He later described the statement as a disclaimer intended to discourage unsafe and unprotected sex. This is not the first controversy involving the singer. In May, the Delhi High Court asked Singh to submit an affidavit in response to a petition filed by Hindu Shakti Dal. The organisation alleged that Singh performed an objectionable song during a concert at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi in 2025.