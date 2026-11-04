Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh feature together in Maatrubhumi's new romantic track.
Teri Sexy Beauty follows the patriotic song Jai Hind, released October 20.
Sajid Khan composed and wrote the latest song from Apoorva Lakhia's film.
At 5:12 am, Salman Khan was apparently ready to take off, with two pegs down and his “sexy beauty” for company. The actor brought that cheeky mood to the announcement of Teri Sexy Beauty, the latest song from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Featuring Salman and Chitrangda Singh, the track was released in the early hours of Wednesday.
Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh feature in Teri Sexy Beauty
Announcing the song on social media, Salman shared a playful caption inspired by its lyrics and references to an early-morning flight. “Departure time 5:12 am. Flight on time, 2 pegs down taking off with my sexy beauty pata nahi kahaan mai land karoon (sic),” he wrote
The song brings romance, humour and mischief to the film's soundtrack. Its lyrics revolve around a man captivated by someone's beauty, using the imagery of an aircraft taking off after a couple of drinks. The track's YouTube description calls it a combination of “love, masti and a little madness”.
Teri Sexy Beauty features vocals by Salman Khan and Muskaan, with Sajid Khan contributing additional vocals. Sajid has also composed the music and written the lyrics. Caesar Gonsalves has choreographed the track. The music programming was handled by Sajid Masood, Viplove Rajdeo and Rhythm Ratta at Taaleem Studio. The song also features percussion by Nitin Shankar and Sajid Khan, drums by John Hunt, trumpet by Robin Fargose, electric guitar and bass by Kalyan Baruah and piano by Mark Parakh.
Maatrubhumi follows patriotic song Jai Hind
The new track comes after Jai Hind, which Salman unveiled on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra. Sharing its lyrical version on Instagram, the actor wrote that patriotism should not be restricted to a couple of days every year. “2 days out of 365 days to show yr love, respect and patriotism for your mother land is not enough. Saal bhar hona mangta hai boss,” he wrote.
Presented by Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman. The film stars Salman and Chitrangda in the lead roles. Earlier titled Battle of Galwan, it is reportedly inspired by the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Salman plays an Army officer, while Chitrangda essays his wife.
Reports have suggested that the film underwent changes and reshoots following concerns over its portrayal of China. It has reportedly received a No Objection Certificate from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, while CBFC certification is still awaited. November 13 has been mentioned as a possible theatrical release date, but the makers are yet to announce it officially.