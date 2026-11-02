Ranbir Kapoor Fires Back At Ramayana Trolls With A Classic Kishore Kumar Song

The internet scrutiny escalated with every poster and trailer release, as skeptics repeatedly questioned Kapoor’s suitability for the divine role. The controversy hit a peak following a viral Dussehra event blunder where the actor accidentally referenced the "end of goodness" instead of its "triumph", a slip-up that he later publicly clarified. Addressing the ongoing noise during a massive virtual interaction with more than 18,000 students nationwide, Kapoor finally shared his perspective on handling the intense social media trolling surrounding the film.