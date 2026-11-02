Ranbir Kapoor Fires Back At Ramayana Trolls With A Classic Kishore Kumar Song

Ramayana releases on November 5.
Nitesh Tiwari directed the two-part saga.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi front the epic.
Just three days ahead of its global release, Namit Malhotra's ambitious epic Ramayana, hyped as India's answer to franchises like Avatar and The Lord of the Rings, remains surrounded by intense public debate. At the center of the storm is lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, whose portrayal of Lord Ram in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has attracted relentless online backlash since the initial casting announcement.
The internet scrutiny escalated with every poster and trailer release, as skeptics repeatedly questioned Kapoor’s suitability for the divine role. The controversy hit a peak following a viral Dussehra event blunder where the actor accidentally referenced the "end of goodness" instead of its "triumph", a slip-up that he later publicly clarified. Addressing the ongoing noise during a massive virtual interaction with more than 18,000 students nationwide, Kapoor finally shared his perspective on handling the intense social media trolling surrounding the film.
"What's relevant today is this new thing of trolling online. It goes back to the good old song Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kehna," Kapoor said, alluding to the Kishore Kumar classic from Amar Prem, which conveys that people will always have something to say, regardless of what you do.
"That's a great philosophy to follow in life. Don't get bothered by what people are saying. What matters is the people that matter to you. Your work, your intention, your kindness. That's what matters the most," he added.
Ramayana Cast, Release Details
Steered by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film anchors its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster is scheduled for a global release on November 5, 2026, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets.