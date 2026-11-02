Sanjay Gupta’s Wife Anuradha Slams Paparazzi Intrusion After Daughter’s Funeral Gesture Goes Viral

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died on Saturday after a severe fall at his house.
The 57-year-old director directed Kaante (2002).
Gupta's last film was Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil (2017).
After the tragic passing of 57-year-old filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who died from a fatal head injury after a fall at his Versova residence on Saturday, his widow, Anuradha Lekhi Gupta, has issued a public plea for privacy as she and their two children navigate their immense grief.
The request arrives in the wake of widespread online controversy sparked by viral footage of their 13-year-old daughter gesturing angrily toward paparazzi during the funeral services. In her official statement, Anuradha contextualized her daughter's distressed reaction under intense media pressure. She requested news outlets and digital platforms to immediately remove the circulating videos.
Anuradha Gupta's Urgent Appeal
"A part of our lives has been lost forever, and nothing can ever fill the void or make up for this loss. On behalf of our family, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to all family members, friends, Sanjay's fans and our friends in the media for the love, condolences and strength you have extended to us during this difficult time," she wrote on Instagram.
"Sanjay suffered a fatal head injury in an accidental fall, which led to his untimely demise. Sanjay loved his family and children immensely. Our children are adolescents who have suddenly lost their beloved father."
She hoped that the media allows them the "privacy, compassion and space they need to grieve the loss".
"Having grown up away from the glare of the limelight and the intrusive nature of paparazzi culture, they were deeply distressed by the sudden intrusion into their privacy at such a difficult time," she wrote, addressing the spate of videos and backlash.
“In their grief and anguish, some of their reactions may have been directed towards certain members of the media. I sincerely regret any hurt this may have caused. I humbly request everyone to understand these reactions for what they truly are — the expressions of grieving children struggling to come to terms with an irreparable loss,” added Anuradha.
Sanjay Gupta Death
On Saturday morning, Sanjay Gupta was discovered dead at his Versova residence following a fatal domestic accident. Investigators believe he lost his balance in the kitchen around 2:00 AM on Friday night, suffering a catastrophic head injury when he struck a wall. His wife and two children discovered him early the next morning and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The Versova police have logged an Accidental Death Report (ADR) while reviewing home security footage, which confirmed he collapsed after walking into the kitchen from the living area. The director was cremated on Sunday in the presence of major industry figures, while stars like Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, and Hrithik Roshan shared touching tributes online.