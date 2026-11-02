CBFC says incomplete films with placeholder graphics may face rejection or delays.
Promotional titles can be modified by examining or revising committees.
Announced release dates will not override official certification procedures and timelines.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued a new advisory asking filmmakers to plan their certification process well in advance and submit only completed films. Dated October 26, 2026, the notice, signed by CBFC chief executive officer Rajendra Singh, states that incomplete works may be delayed or rejected. It also clarifies that announced film titles are not final and scheduled release dates will not influence certification.
The advisory comes shortly after 18 new members were announced for the board, its first such expansion since 2017. The new members include Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Pallavi Joshi, Ricky Kej and Supriya Yarlagadda.
CBFC asks filmmakers to submit completed films
According to the advisory, films must be submitted in their final form, with completed graphics, background score, music and accessibility features. Applications containing incomplete prints, placeholder graphics or missing elements will be treated as non-compliant and may be delayed or rejected. The date on which an application is deemed complete will count as its official date of receipt.
Announced film titles can be changed
The CBFC has also clarified that a title used during promotions or mentioned in the application will not automatically be treated as final. It may be scrutinised and modified by the examining or revising committee under Section 5B(1) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 and Rule 25 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.
Release dates will not influence certification
The advisory states that announced theatrical release dates will not be considered while processing applications. Certification will follow the timelines and procedures prescribed under the existing rules. The CBFC will not be responsible for delays caused by filmmakers' self-imposed schedules. Producers have therefore been advised to apply well before their planned releases.
Filmmakers' recent disputes with the CBFC
The advisory comes amid several high-profile certification disputes. Vijay's Jana Nayagan faced a delay that led its makers to approach the court, while Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, earlier titled Punjab '95, was not cleared for release and was briefly made available on Zee5 before being taken down.