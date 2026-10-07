Jailer 2 certificate confirms a U/A 16+ rating from CBFC.
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 runtime stands at 165 minutes.
Jailer's sequel returns with Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar in key roles.
Rajinikanth’s much-awaited sequel Jailer 2 has received its Jailer 2 certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), clearing the film for theatrical release. The certification details also confirm the final runtime of Nelson Dilipkumar’s action drama, which stays below the three-hour mark.
Jailer 2 gets U/A 16+ certificate
According to the CBFC certification details, Jailer 2 has been cleared with a U/A 16+ certificate. Its certified runtime has been listed as 165 minutes and 18 seconds, making the film approximately two hours and 45 minutes long.
The runtime puts the sequel just around three minutes behind Jailer, which ran for approximately 168 minutes when it released in 2023. The certification also clears up earlier reports suggesting that the Rajinikanth-starrer could receive an A certificate.
The CBFC clearance comes shortly after Sun Pictures unveiled the Jailer 2 trailer. Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian, popularly known as Tiger, with the sequel expanding the world established in the first film.
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 cast and release
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 brings back several members of the original cast. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Vinayakan and Jaffer Sadiq are returning, alongside Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar, who reprise their cameo appearances from the first film.
The sequel also features SJ Suryah, Apeksha Porwal, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vijay Sethupathi and Vidya Balan. Hrithik Roshan is also rumoured to make a cameo after fans spotted what appeared to be a brief glimpse of him in the trailer.
The trailer has also hinted at a larger action spectacle, with Rajinikanth returning as Muthuvel Pandian and facing a new threat while the franchise expands beyond the events of the first film.
Jailer 2 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 15, during the Dussehra festive period. With the CBFC clearance now in place, the Rajinikanth-starrer has completed a key step ahead of its theatrical debut.