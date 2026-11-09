Scene earns ₹23.25 crore on Day 3, taking India net beyond ₹62 crore.
Suriya's film records ₹116.65 crore worldwide, surpassing Vishwanath and Sons.
Karuppu remains ahead with ₹120.75 crore in its opening weekend.
Suriya's Scene has delivered a strong opening weekend at the box office, crossing ₹116 crore worldwide within its first three days in theatres. The Jithu Madhavan directorial has maintained its momentum despite competition from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, with Sunday bringing in its biggest domestic collection so far. According to Sacnilk's updated tracking, the film has also moved ahead of Suriya's earlier release Vishwanath and Sons in opening-weekend worldwide earnings.
Scene box office collection Day 3
On Sunday, November 8, Scene collected ₹23.25 crore net in India, registering a 14.3% jump over its second-day earnings of ₹20.35 crore. The film's India net collection now stands at ₹62.75 crore, while its domestic gross has reached ₹72.90 crore. It played across 6,001 shows on its third day, with an overall reported occupancy of 70.7%.
The Tamil version contributed ₹19.25 crore on Sunday, taking its three-day net collection to ₹51.90 crore. The Telugu version added ₹4 crore on Day 3, bringing its total to ₹10.85 crore. Overseas markets have contributed another ₹43.75 crore, taking the worldwide gross to ₹116.65 crore.
Scene beats Vishwanath and Sons but trails Karuppu
With its opening-weekend worldwide collection, Scene has surpassed Vishwanath and Sons, which earned approximately ₹110.22 crore worldwide in its first three days. However, it is still marginally behind Karuppu, which collected ₹120.75 crore worldwide over its opening weekend.
Karuppu remains Suriya's stronger opening-weekend performer for now. Whether Scene can overtake it will depend on how well it holds during the weekdays and benefits from the post-Diwali holiday period.
About Scene
Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene stars Suriya as Inbaraaj, a police officer whose arrival at a prison sets off a series of unusual events. He is drawn into an investigation after a secret from his past comes to light. The film also features Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, marking the latter's Tamil debut. It is produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment along with Zhagaram Studios.