Suriya's Scene has delivered a strong opening weekend at the box office, crossing ₹116 crore worldwide within its first three days in theatres. The Jithu Madhavan directorial has maintained its momentum despite competition from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, with Sunday bringing in its biggest domestic collection so far. According to Sacnilk's updated tracking, the film has also moved ahead of Suriya's earlier release Vishwanath and Sons in opening-weekend worldwide earnings.