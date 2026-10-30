Mirzapur: The Movie reportedly earned ₹229.60 crore nett in India.
Pankaj Tripathi says audience connection can outweigh an actor’s opening pull.
The actor now prefers two or three projects over six or seven.
Actor Pankaj Tripathi believes the success of Mirzapur: The Movie has challenged an industry assumption that films need established box office stars to draw audiences to theatres. Speaking at the Jagran Film Festival, he pointed to the film and Hanuman Ansh as recent examples of audience behaviour defying conventional trade expectations. Mirzapur: The Movie reportedly earned ₹229.60 crore nett at the India box office after building on the popularity of its three-season streaming series.
Pankaj Tripathi on Mirzapur’s box office success
Tripathi said two misconceptions about theatrical releases had been challenged within the same month. He noted that Hanuman Ansh gained momentum in its third week, while Mirzapur: The Movie demonstrated that actors without a reputation for delivering big openings could also bring audiences to cinemas.
"I feel recently two misconceptions have been shattered with regards to theatrical releases. One that a film can be a blockbuster in the third week of its release, as it happened in case of Hanuman Ansh".
"And another is that, even actors who don't typically get a big opening are capable of delivering one. So, these two instances have happened in the same month. The experts usually make some other narrative but the audience has shown that if they like something, they show all their love," Tripathi said.
"The audience has relatability with the characters of 'Mirzapur', they enjoy watching them and hence they went to theatres to watch the film. People liked that world and the characters," he said.
Why Pankaj Tripathi is becoming selective about films
Tripathi also spoke about how his motivations have changed over the years. While financial security once drove his decision to take up projects, he now prioritises stories that challenge him as an actor.
"I would rather do two or three projects than six or seven. The story should excite me, and there should be a little fear in me about how I will play the role," Tripathi added.
He said he never entered the industry with ambitions of becoming a star, but simply wanted to act and provide for his family.