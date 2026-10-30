Veteran Tamil Actress Vatsala Rajagopal, Known For Roja And Anniyan, Dies At 93

Tamil actor Vatsala Rajagopal died on Friday due to age-related ailments.
Her mortal remains are kept at her home in Chennai's Pallavaram.
Her works include Roja, Anniyan, Sathi Leelavathi and Mozhi.
Veteran Tamil actor Vatsala Rajagopal, who starred in films such as Roja, Anniyan, Sathi Leelavathi and Mozhi, breathed her last in Chennai on Friday (October 30). She was 93. Tamil reports claimed that Rajagopal died of age-related ailments.
Tributes are pouring in on social media from the Tamil film fraternity. Fans also condoled her demise with heartfelt posts. The public can pay their last respects as her mortal remains have been kept at her home in Chennai's Pallavaram.
Who was Vatsala Rajagopal?
Born and raised in Thiruvananthapuram, Vatsala developed her liking for theatre and dance in school. After her marriage, she relocated to Chennai in 1953 and joined the Accountant General's office as a clerk.
Vatsala's acting career and legacy
Vatsala's career spanned more than four decades. Her interest in theatre led her to join Rasika Ranga, a theatre group run by cartoonist Sridharan. She began her stage journey in 1979, and worked in television in the 1990s.
Mani Ratnam offered her a role in Roja (1992), starring Arvind Swamy and Madhoo. After her stage performances, the film marked her big screen debut.
Reportedly, she appeared in more than 400 films and became a very lovable figure in the Tamil film fraternity.
Her other notable works include Sathi Leelavathi, Rhythm, Winner, Pattiyal, Dhaam Dhoom and Kalyana Samayal Saadham.
She appeared in films till 2013, playing mostly grandmother on screen.
Vatsala was also a prominent face on Tamil television. She featured in Chithi, Anandham, Mundhanai Mudichu and Vasantham. She also worked with filmmaker Balu Mahendra on his television anthology Kadhai Neram.
With an enduring legacy in theatre, television and cinema, Vatsala Rajagopal has left a remarkable presence in the Tamil industry.