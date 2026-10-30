Sir Patrick Stewart died in his Los Angeles home
Patrick Stewart was battling Alzheimer's and Lewy Body Dementia
Patrick Stewart is remembered for his role of Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek franchise
English actor Sir Patrick Stewart died on October 28 in at his Los Angeles home. His death was announced through his official Instagram account on Thursday, which also revealed that his health was battling Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. The actor was 86.
The post read, “We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”
The statement added, “His sonorous voice and singular talent will forever be synonymous with indelible performances in every genre. He explored the human condition in all its poetic complexity and brought hope not only to the far reaches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but into science fiction’s most iconic final frontier aboard the Starship Enterprise.”
Fans will be able to see him on big screen in upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. He is survived by his wife Sunny and two children, Daniel and Sophie.
Several Hollywood celebrities including actor Hugh Jackman, who worked extensively with Patrick Stewart in the X-Men franchise, remembered the late actor on social media.
Patrick was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010. He was born in Mirfield in the West Riding of Yorkshire on 13 July 1940. His love of acting and drama started when he was introduced to Shakespeare in school.