UP MLC Elections: BJP Holds Its Ground As SP Narrows The Gap Ahead Of 2027

What Should Be Watched Next?

With five seats still to be finalised, the final tally will determine just how far the SP has actually narrowed the gap. Equally significant will be how the Gorakhpur boycott and Agra clash are addressed — both because they touch on the credibility of the count itself, and because they offer an early preview of the kind of friction likely to intensify as campaigning for the far higher-stakes 2027 Assembly election gets underway.