UP MLC Elections: BJP Holds Its Ground As SP Narrows The Gap Ahead Of 2027

The BJP won six seats and the Samajwadi Party five in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections covering 11 constituencies.
The SP secured victories in both Varanasi constituencies and Agra Teachers’.
The counting process faced controversy after the SP boycotted proceedings in Gorakhpur over alleged irregularities.
The BJP retained its overall lead in Uttar Pradesh's Legislative Council elections on Wednesday, but the Samajwadi Party made real gains in a closely fought contest that has become an early, closely watched marker just months before the state's 2027 Assembly election. As counting continued through the day, the ruling party won six seats to the SP's five.
Though legislative council elections rarely draw the attention of a full Assembly contest, this one was being read on both sides as a test of organisational strength in a state where every electoral signal now carries outsized weight heading into 2027.
What Exactly Was Being Contested?
Voting was held for 11 seats in the 100-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, the state's upper house, covering five graduates' constituencies and six teachers' constituencies — seats reserved for voters registered as graduates or teachers within specific divisions, elected through the single transferable vote system rather than simple first-past-the-post.
A total of 152 candidates contested the 11 seats, which fall vacant periodically as council members serve staggered six-year terms, distinct from the Assembly's 403 directly elected seats.
What Were The Results As Counting Progressed?
As results came in through Wednesday, the BJP had retained both Meerut constituencies along with the Bareilly-Moradabad and Lucknow teachers' seats, while also winning the Agra graduate and Gorakpgur-Faizabad seats, taking its tally to six.
The SP won both Varanasi seats and the Agra teachers' seat: sitting MLC Lal Bihari Yadav held onto Varanasi Teachers' for a consecutive term, while Dr Akash Agarwal was declared winner in Agra Teachers' after holding his lead through a prolonged count that ran into the early hours of Wednesday. The SP also won the Lucknow and Allahabad-Jhansi graduates' constituencies.
What Controversies Marred The Count?
The counting process was not without friction. The Samajwadi Party boycotted counting in Gorakhpur over allegations of irregularities, raising questions about the conduct of the process in one of the BJP's key strongholds and the Chief Minister's own political base. The seat was finally won by the BJP with a narrow margin of just 307 votes.
Separately, a clash broke out between BJP and SP supporters in Agra, disrupting proceedings there even as the SP's Akash Agarwal held his lead in that constituency's graduates' race.
Why Does This Contest Matter Ahead Of 2027?
Legislative Council elections carry little direct bearing on who governs Uttar Pradesh — the Council cannot make or break a government, and its members are not directly elected by the general public. But with the state's 403-seat Assembly election due in 2027, both parties treated this round as an early proxy battle and organisational stress test, particularly significant for the SP, which currently holds just 10 of the Council's 100 seats against the BJP-led NDA's 83.
Gains in constituencies like Varanasi and Agra let the SP claim momentum in urban, graduate and teacher constituencies — segments of the electorate that do not always track the party's traditional rural base.
What Does The Council's Current Composition Look Like?
Before this round of voting, the BJP-led NDA held a commanding 83 of 100 seats in the Legislative Council — 79 for the BJP itself, with the Apna Dal (Sonelal), Nishad Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party holding one seat each — against the SP's 10 and six other opposition members.
That lopsided composition reflects the Council's indirect election method, which tends to entrench the ruling party's advantage between Assembly elections; the current round of voting, covering a relatively small share of the chamber's total strength, has not altered that broader balance meaningfully, even with SP's gains.
What Should Be Watched Next?
With five seats still to be finalised, the final tally will determine just how far the SP has actually narrowed the gap. Equally significant will be how the Gorakhpur boycott and Agra clash are addressed — both because they touch on the credibility of the count itself, and because they offer an early preview of the kind of friction likely to intensify as campaigning for the far higher-stakes 2027 Assembly election gets underway.