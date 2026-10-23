Shamonda Virus Explained: How An Animal-Borne Virus Infected A Human In France

France confirmed the first documented human case of Shamonda virus in a severely immunocompromised patient in Lyon who died in early October.
Previously detected primarily in livestock, the virus is transmitted by Culicoides biting midges and has spread among animals across several European countries in 2026.
French authorities and the WHO say no public health risk to the general population has been identified, while investigations continue into the infection and its effects on humans.
French health and agriculture authorities confirmed on October 22, 2026, that a patient treated in Lyon had been infected with Shamonda virus before dying in early October — the first documented human case of a virus that, until now, had only ever been detected in animals. The patient had a severe underlying illness and significant immune deficiency, and investigators believe brain complications observed before death were very likely linked to the infection.
The case is notable less for any immediate danger to the public, which authorities have explicitly downplayed, than for what it represents: a virus long confined to livestock crossing into a human host for the first time, in the middle of its first known outbreak on European soil.
What Happened To The Patient In Lyon?
The patient, whose identity has not been released, was being treated at a hospital in the Lyon metropolitan area for a serious underlying illness that had left them with severe immune deficiency. They are believed to have been infected earlier in the year through the bite of a Culicoides midge in eastern France, where Shamonda virus was circulating among livestock through spring and summer.
The patient died in early October, and French health officials said investigations so far suggest the neurological complications observed before death were very likely linked to the infection. The French Ministry of Health has notified the World Health Organization and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and clinical, biological and epidemiological investigations remain ongoing.
What Is Shamonda Virus?
Shamonda virus is an enveloped RNA virus in the genus Orthobunyavirus, family Peribunyaviridae, and belongs to the Simbu serogroup — placing it in the same viral family as Schmallenberg virus and Akabane virus, both of which cause reproductive disease in livestock. It was first isolated from cattle and biting midges in Nigeria in 1965, and has since been reported sporadically in cattle, sheep, goats, horses and alpacas across parts of Africa and in Japan. Until this case, Simbu serogroup viruses were not considered capable of infecting humans.
How Does The Virus Normally Spread, And In Which Animals?
Like its relatives in the Simbu group, Shamonda virus is transmitted by the bite of Culicoides midges — tiny biting flies — rather than through direct contact between animals. In cattle and other ruminants, infection typically causes acute fever, reduced milk yield, lethargy and diarrhoea in adult animals, but its more serious effects strike during pregnancy: infection in breeding animals has been linked to miscarriage, stillbirth, and severe congenital malformations such as arthrogryposis (fused joints) and hydranencephaly in newborn calves and lambs, mirroring the pattern seen with the closely related Schmallenberg virus.
Why Is This Case Significant For Disease Surveillance?
The significance lies in the species jump itself. Viruses in the Simbu serogroup have circulated in livestock for decades without being linked to human illness, and European and international animal health authorities had, as recently as this year, stated that these viruses posed no significant infection risk to humans based on current knowledge. A confirmed human case — even an isolated one in a severely immunocompromised patient — changes that baseline, giving virologists and public health agencies a first real data point on what Shamonda virus can do in human tissue, something that was previously entirely unknown.
ABC News noted that because the virus had never been detected in humans before, its potential symptoms and broader effects on human health remain largely uncharacterised.
Why Do Authorities Say There's No Risk To The General Public?
French officials have stressed that this is an exceptional case tied specifically to the patient's severe immunodeficiency, which likely allowed a virus that would not normally cause illness in a healthy person to take hold and cause serious disease. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted on X that the patient lived in an area where the virus was already circulating in animals and where the midge vector was present, consistent with incidental exposure rather than any new or more dangerous strain. Based on current evidence, authorities have not identified a transmission risk between humans, and no additional human cases have been reported.
Where Else Has The Virus Been Detected In Europe?
Shamonda virus's emergence in Europe was first confirmed in early August 2026, when Germany's Friedrich Loeffler Institute identified a closely related orthobunyavirus in cattle in the southern part of the country, after samples that initially looked like Schmallenberg virus tested negative for it. The virus, or closely related variants, has since been confirmed in livestock across France, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, and Jersey in the UK, according to France's weekly animal health surveillance bulletin.
Unlike the well-studied Schmallenberg virus, whose teratogenic effects in livestock are well documented from its 2011-2012 European outbreak, the full extent of the European Shamonda variants' effects on pregnant livestock remains unclear, and animal health bodies have urged vets to investigate unexplained miscarriages, stillbirths and malformed newborns for possible links to the virus.
What Happens Next?
With the case now reported to international health bodies, expect close monitoring rather than alarm: French authorities, the WHO and the European CDC are continuing epidemiological investigations into exactly how the patient was infected and what the infection reveals about the virus's behaviour in human tissue, while animal health agencies across Europe continue tracking the virus's spread through livestock populations and its effects on pregnant animals.
For now, the case stands as a single, closely studied example of how a virus with a 60-year history in animals can, under exceptional circumstances, make the leap into a human host — a reminder of why continuous veterinary and public health surveillance of circulating animal viruses remains a frontline tool for catching emerging disease risks early.