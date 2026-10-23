Shamonda Virus Explained: How An Animal-Borne Virus Infected A Human In France

Why Do Authorities Say There's No Risk To The General Public?

French officials have stressed that this is an exceptional case tied specifically to the patient's severe immunodeficiency, which likely allowed a virus that would not normally cause illness in a healthy person to take hold and cause serious disease. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted on X that the patient lived in an area where the virus was already circulating in animals and where the midge vector was present, consistent with incidental exposure rather than any new or more dangerous strain. Based on current evidence, authorities have not identified a transmission risk between humans, and no additional human cases have been reported.