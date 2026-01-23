US Completes Withdrawal From World Health Organization

The withdrawal has sparked widespread concern among public health experts, who warn it could weaken global responses to outbreaks, including flu surveillance, vaccine development, polio eradication, and maternal-child health programs. The Infectious Diseases Society of America described the decision as "shortsighted and misguided" and "scientifically reckless." The WHO, facing a significant budget shortfall from the loss of the U.S.'s contributions (previously about 20% of its funding), has begun cost-cutting measures. Disputes persist over unpaid U.S. dues (estimated at $130–278 million for recent years), with some officials arguing the exit is incomplete until settled, though the U.S. disputes this requirement.