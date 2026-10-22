The AI Boom Promises To Be A Shot In The Arm For India’s Health-care Delivery Infrastructure

The potential for AI to change health-care delivery lies in its ability to be utilised at multiple stages. For instance, a person who wants to visit a hospital may not be sure what specialist should treat them. Max Hospital has come up with a symptoms-search feature in its app that uses AI to not only zero in on a specialist based on a patient’s symptoms but also to help the person understand what to expect at the hospital. Here, AI is being used as a preliminary triage to help patients reach the right doctors and for the doctor to get a pre-consultation summary of the patient’s health, all integrated in one app and powered by AI.