French Student Unrest Spreads As Government Faces Pressure Ahead Of 2027 Polls

Thousands of students are marching and blocking schools across France over overcrowded classrooms, poor infrastructure and teacher shortages
Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has accused La France Insoumise of using the unrest for electoral advantage
Trade unions and Yellow Vest-linked figures are expected to join fresh demonstrations on Saturday
Student protests are widening across France before the 2027 presidential election. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has accused the radical-left La France Insoumise (LFI) of turning campus anger to political advantage, while BBC reported that thousands of students have marched and blocked schools over overcrowded classrooms, weak school facilities and teacher shortages.
Trade unions and figures linked to France's Yellow Vest movement are expected to join more demonstrations on Saturday. The unrest is widening beyond schools. Lecornu sharpened the political line on Wednesday when he said, “Members of [Mélenchon's] France Insoumise (LFI) are instrumentalising the high school movement for their electoral advantage.”
The protests have become a broader test for the French government amid pressure on public finances and a divided parliament.
Classroom Grievances Drive
The anger is rooted in schools.
Students have been protesting over overcrowded classrooms, deteriorating school infrastructure and teacher shortages. The movement has also drawn support from parents who believe public demonstrations are needed to push authorities to address inequality in education.
“France likes to speak of égalité, but the reality is the poor here are prejudiced against, while the rich benefit,” three students told the BBC. Their comments reflected a view among protesters that the gap between the country's promise of equality and daily school conditions has grown too wide.
The mood is impatient. “No point in waiting for the presidential election in France. We want change now,” 17-year-old Lola said. The protests have also revived memories of the May 1968 student movement, which later expanded into a major general strike after workers joined the marches.
Political Stakes And Support
Politics now sits at the centre.
LFI leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon has won backing from some demonstrators who support his proposals for a wealth tax, better education and lowering the voting age to 16. Lecornu, however, has accused the party of encouraging the protests while also condemning violence.
The unrest comes as France faces strain on its public finances and a split parliament. That backdrop has tied student demands to a broader argument over how the country should pay for public services.
Economist Anne-Laure Delatte told the BBC that raising taxes could help tackle France's debt problem, but warned that such steps would be painful. She also said the European Central Bank could intervene if France's financial difficulties threatened other European economies.
Government Response And Scale
The government has announced staffing steps.
As of October 9, its clearest measure was an emergency plan to send 3,000 qualified supply teachers to schools facing the most urgent shortages, Reuters reported. Education Minister Édouard Geffray said the measure took effect immediately and would cost several dozen million euros.
Reuters reported that the ministry said new software would direct the teachers to about 500 lycées. Geffray also said the government would add money through an existing scheme for teachers prepared to work overtime.
Reuters also reported that Lecornu has promised measures to keep classes running, improve facilities and reorganise school days, while asking ministers to submit proposals by the end of October. As of reporting available by October 15, that broader plan had not been unveiled.
The protests are still drawing big crowds. BBC reported on October 15, 2026, that thousands of students had blocked high schools and taken part in demonstrations for over three weeks. On October 6, the French government said turnout topped 250,000, while student unions put the figure at 450,000.
Saturday Mobilisation Plans
Attention has shifted to Saturday.
In a report published by BBC on October 15, 2026, prominent Yellow Vest activist Jérôme Rodrigues had urged people to join demonstrations planned for Saturday, October 17. Its report also said workers' unions were expected to join, though it did not identify any union as having confirmed participation.
That expected turnout could show whether the movement stays centred on schools or grows into a broader anti-government mobilisation. For now, the protest wave is widening as France moves closer to the 2027 vote.