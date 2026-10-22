France Unrest: Paris Bans Protests Near Key Landmarks, Macron Rebukes Trump

Paris bans protests near key landmarks amid fresh unrest.
Macron accuses Trump of exploiting France’s unrest for political gain.
Le Pen criticises Macron as France prepares for weekend demonstrations.
The police in Paris have banned protests and demonstrations in some areas of the city, including the Élysée presidential palace, the Bastille Square, both houses of parliament, and several tourist areas, as France braces for more protests on Thursday.
Police announced the ban in a decree posted on its website late Wednesday. According to Agence France-Presse, several other French cities have also barred demonstrations ahead of larger protests planned for Saturday.
Paris is also preparing for major demonstrations this weekend. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has promised a “massive” security presence to handle the event. French officials have tried to calm public concerns following a wave of violence across the country last weekend.
The unrest began with student protests against rising prices and calls for education reforms but later turned violent, as masked groups looted stores and fought with police.
On Monday, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez acknowledged that authorities had “lost control” and underestimated the scale of the unrest.
Macron Slams Comments From Trump
During a visit to Qatar on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron hit back at US President Donald Trump, suggesting that Trump and possibly Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were using the unrest in France for political gain.
Earlier this week, Netanyahu had also warned of an “invasion of extremist Islam,” reported France 24. Asked whether he was referring to Trump, Macron replied, “Among others.”
“Some people are campaigning at France’s expense, leaders who are in campaign mode, whether in this region or across the Atlantic,” Macron told reporters on Wednesday.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump blamed the unrest on “migrants, jihadists, and communists,” accusing them of having “conquered, looted, and burned (France) to the ground.”
Speaking during campaigning for the US midterm elections, Trump claimed he had cautioned French President Emmanuel Macron about immigration, but Macron refused to shut France’s borders.
Marine Le Pen, Macron’s far-right political rival, rejected explanations of Macron, describing them as “conspiratorial.”
Le Pen is currently leading the field in projections for France’s 2027 presidential election, with far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon ranked second.