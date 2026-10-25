Trump Links French Unrest To Immigration

“They hate France. They hate the people of France,” Trump said, arguing that the country had allowed people hostile to its values to enter. He drew a parallel with US immigration policy, warning that the United States could face similar unrest if it allowed large numbers of migrants into the country. Trump also targeted Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, accusing him of wanting to bring in millions of migrants whom he described as hostile to American society. The remarks formed part of his broader campaign message ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections, in which immigration and public safety have featured prominently.