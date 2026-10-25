Trump blamed France’s immigration policies for the unrest, saying the country was “burning down” because it had opened its borders to people hostile to it.
The protests began over school funding and teacher shortages before broadening into demonstrations over living costs, inequality and public services.
French authorities have not established immigration as the cause of the violence, despite Trump’s claims and their use in US political campaigning.
US President Donald Trump has blamed France’s immigration policies for the unrest sweeping the country, claiming that France is “burning down” because it has opened its borders to people who “hate” the country. Speaking at a campaign rally for Republican candidates in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, Trump dismissed explanations linking the protests to problems in the education system and argued that the unrest reflected the consequences of unchecked immigration.
His remarks came amid widespread demonstrations, clashes with police and arrests across France, as the government faces mounting pressure over public services, living costs and security.
Trump Links French Unrest To Immigration
“They hate France. They hate the people of France,” Trump said, arguing that the country had allowed people hostile to its values to enter. He drew a parallel with US immigration policy, warning that the United States could face similar unrest if it allowed large numbers of migrants into the country. Trump also targeted Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, accusing him of wanting to bring in millions of migrants whom he described as hostile to American society. The remarks formed part of his broader campaign message ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections, in which immigration and public safety have featured prominently.
Trump has repeatedly used the unrest in France to criticise European immigration policies, portraying the violence as evidence that governments have lost control of their borders. However, French authorities have not established a link between immigration and the rioting. An Associated Press fact-check published this week said claims by Trump and other Republicans that Muslim migrants were responsible for the unrest were unsubstantiated. French President Emmanuel Macron has also rejected claims that France was being overwhelmed by migrants and Islamists, accusing foreign leaders of using the country’s difficulties for their own political campaigns.
Protests Driven By Education And Cost-Of-Living Grievances
The demonstrations in France began with peaceful protests over the high cost of living and grievances among students about underfunded schools. Complaints have included ageing school buildings, staffing shortages and inadequate facilities. The protests later escalated in several locations, with some groups engaging in vandalism, looting and clashes with police. Reuters reported earlier this month that demonstrations had spread across the country, with teachers, parents and students joining marches and raising concerns about conditions in the education system.
The French government has faced pressure to restore order while responding to protesters’ demands. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has pledged to address concerns over school infrastructure and staffing, while authorities have increased security measures in areas affected by violence. Although the unrest has included serious criminal acts, the available evidence does not support Trump’s claim that immigration is the underlying cause of the protests. His comments have instead brought the French crisis into the US election debate, turning unrest abroad into another flashpoint in the American argument over immigration and national identity.