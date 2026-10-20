“He's a friend of mine. I told him a long time ago, you're making a big mistake in France. You're letting everybody from the world come in. The whole world was coming in. And you know, as you know, Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon. And that wasn't the deal. That wasn't the deal. I told Emanuel, you should close up your borders. And let's see. I've known him for probably eight or nine years. I told him as soon as I met him, I said, ‘You're making a big mistake,’” Trump said.