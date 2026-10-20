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‘Paris Is Going To Be A Muslim City Very Soon’: Trump Urges Macron To Close France’s Borders

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Donald Trump has urged French President Emmanuel Macron to tighten France’s border controls, claiming Paris could soon become a “Muslim city” as protests over living costs and poor public services escalate across France

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Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump said he had warned Emmanuel Macron for years that France should tighten its borders, claiming Paris would soon become a “Muslim city”.

  • Trump linked France’s unrest to immigration, although the demonstrations have centred on living costs, poor school conditions and public services.

  • The remarks add to tensions over immigration policy as Macron’s government faces pressure to contain protests, looting and clashes with police.

US President Donald Trump has criticised French President Emmanuel Macron over his immigration policies, claiming Paris would soon become a “Muslim city” and saying he had repeatedly warned his French counterpart against allowing large numbers of people into the country. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump urged Macron to close France’s borders, linking immigration to the unrest that has swept several French cities in recent days.

Trump’s remarks came as France grappled with protests, looting and clashes with police. The demonstrations began amid public anger over rising living costs, school conditions and government policies before escalating into widespread unrest. French authorities have responded with arrests and local restrictions on public gatherings. Trump, however, blamed immigration for the crisis and argued that Macron should have adopted stricter border controls much earlier.

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Asked about Macron, Trump described the French president as a friend and recalled advising him to restrict immigration when they first met.

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“He's a friend of mine. I told him a long time ago, you're making a big mistake in France. You're letting everybody from the world come in. The whole world was coming in. And you know, as you know, Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon. And that wasn't the deal. That wasn't the deal. I told Emanuel, you should close up your borders. And let's see. I've known him for probably eight or nine years. I told him as soon as I met him, I said, ‘You're making a big mistake,’” Trump said.

Trump did not provide evidence during the exchange to substantiate his prediction about Paris becoming a Muslim city. His remarks echoed his longstanding calls for tighter immigration controls in the United States and Europe.

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France Faces Unrest As Trump Blames Immigration

Trump’s comments came amid a wider debate in France over the causes of the demonstrations and the government’s response. Protesters have voiced anger over the cost of living, public services and economic pressures, while violence and looting have intensified political scrutiny of the authorities’ handling of the unrest.

French President Macron has condemned the violence, while Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s government has faced pressure over security and public order. The unrest has also sharpened divisions among French political parties over immigration, policing and the country’s economic direction.

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